Tackle Fall Yard Projects and Save Up to 43% on Greenworks Outdoor Tools

Looking for a way to tidy up your yard before guests arrive? Greenworks has you covered. With a variety of outdoor tools on sale at Amazon, you'll be able to grab what you need to take down limbs, clear leaves from your lawn and tackle all those last minute projects around the yard in no time. Snag leaf blowers, chainsaws, pressure washers and more for up to 43% off today. Plus, since Greenworks is a green company, you can feel good about using its products without leaving a negative impact on the environment. If you see something you're interested in, be sure to snag it while you can -- these offers expire tonight.

Prices start as low as $42 for the . You'll need to grab a battery for it, as that price is for the tool only, but the Greenworks 40V battery is compatible with over 50 tools, making it easy to swap around as needed. The with battery and charger included is 41% off today, bringing the price from $170 down to just $101. And for big jobs, you might want to invest in the . It delivers up to 180 mph of air speed and 610 cubic feet per minute of air flow, which means you can move even wet leaves and debris without much hassle. You can save $105 off the cost today, meaning you'll pay just $245.

Now if you're looking to take down small trees or cut your own firewood, consider the . At 43% off, the price drops from $350 down to a much more reasonable $199, and it includes the battery and charger. It has an auto-oiler mechanism to keep your chain lubricated and has a chain brake for added protection. And for jobs that are higher up, this is a good investment. It has a 9-foot reach and it's just $191 right now (save $88).

There are lots of other markdowns available as well, such as this or this for the same price. Be sure to shop the to get exactly what you need for your lawn maintenance projects this fall.

Read more: Prepare Your Home for Winter With These 10 Tips