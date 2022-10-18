Super Handy Outdoor Tools Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon

Yard maintenance is a year-long process. As the temperature drops and the leaves begin to fall, keeping your outdoor spaces tidy is crucial to maintain the health of your lawn and garden and prevent any unwanted wildlife from nesting in the debris. Having the right outdoor tools to handle everything from mulching leaves to splitting wood for winter fires will certainly help. And while tools are generally expensive items, are marked down at Amazon right now by up to 40%, making it a great time to splurge on the yard equipment that will make your fall and winter easier to handle.

Leave as a real hassle this time of year. If you want help getting rid of the green waste in your yard and garden, it might be time to get a . You can run leaves, twigs and small branches under three inches wide through this gas-powered equipment so that you can get your outdoor areas cleaned up with fewer bags to haul off. It has extended feeding and discharge chutes and is less than 2 feet tall, making it easy to transport. Normally $660, it's marked down by $148 right now, bringing the price to $512. It may be a bit of a splurge, but if you have a lot of trees, it's a handy tool to have around.

If you're tired or purchasing logs for the fire or splitting your own manually, consider investing in the . At only 100 pounds, it's fairly portable and has sturdy 7-inch wheels to help maneuver it wherever you need to go. It splits logs up to 20.5 inches long and up to 10 inches in diameter and is available for $312 right now, a savings of $88.

And if you're looking for an , SuperHandy has one available for just $153 when you clip the on-page coupon, which is a total savings of $67. It has a 14-inch tilling width and four steel rotating tines. It's a great tool for weed removal and soil cultivation, with a tilling depth up to 7 inches. And if you need something even bigger, there is a with an 11- to 21-inch tilling width as well as 7- to 11-inch depth available. This $450 machine is marked down to $360 right now.

There are several other great deals available, so be sure and shop the to grab exactly what you need for your next project.

Read more: How to Store Garden Tools When Summer Ends