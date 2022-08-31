Free COVID Tests Stimulus Checks NordVPN Review Samsung Galaxy Sale Pumpkin Spice Latte Apple Watch Deals Amazon's Android Days AT&T Home Internet
Summer is Almost Over, Prepare Yourself for Another Wild Winter

Get $400 off an EcoFlow Delta 1300 Power Station at Wellbots.
EcoFlow Delta 1300 Power Station .png
EcoFlow

Forecasters are predicting a third La Nina season this coming fall and winter, meaning colder and wetter weather is coming to most of the US. So if you live anywhere outside the Southwest, you're in for some wild times. Don't be left in the dark this winter: Be prepared with an EcoFlow Delta Power Station. Right now you can get $400 off with CNET's exclusive discount code: CNETPOWER

Charge your phone, a small heater or even your toaster. The EcoFlow Power Station comes with six wall outlets, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports and one car auxiliary power outlet. Use all the outlets and charge up to 13 devices at a time. The Delta itself is quick-charging, and gets up to 80% battery life in just an hour. And the battery can keep up to a year when fully charged, making it perfect to use as backup power during outages or other emergencies. Take it with you camping or on your next road trip. You can charge the battery with your vehicle or you can add a solar panel, making it a great off-grid option. The Delta comes with a free two year limited-warranty from the manufacturer, as well as free shipping from Wellbots.

