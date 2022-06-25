Suck Up The Savings With $150 Off Dyson's V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum

Tired of finding pet hair everywhere? The Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum can help you out. Designed with pet owners in mind, the Dyson V8 Fluffy tackles pet hair, dirt, and debris with ease. You can find it at right now ($150 in savings).

This cordless vacuum helps pick up fine dust and dander, and prevents static with its soft roller cleaner head made with anti-static carbon fiber filaments. The Dyson V8 Fluffy comes with a hair screw tool with a conical brush bar that perfect for cleaning even the furriest of couches and pet beds. It also has an advanced filtration system that captures dust and pet allergens, and expels cleaner air.

To help keep your space tidy, the Dyson V8 comes with a wall docking station that stores your vacuum and its attachments. And after its done charging, this Dyson can work up to 40 minutes with no loss in suction. The height adjustment wand makes it easy to reach different places around the home. And the wand can also be removed, to help you clean smaller areas like your car.

