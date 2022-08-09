Best Buy's Anniversary Sale Samsung Could One-Up Apple Peloton Alternatives GMMK Pro Keyboard Review Natural Sleep Aids $59 Off Apple TV Equifax Error: Check Your Status Biggest Rent Increases
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Store Everything With Up to 25% Off Select Storage at Home Depot

Need to stash your summer and garage gear away? Do it with discounted storage today.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Two storage bins and a garage shelf on a blue background
Home Depot

We all need storage and what better place to get it than Home Depot? Right now, Home Depot is running a new deal for select storage solutions for up 25% off. Everything you need from steel shelving for garages to plastic storage boxes is available to store, display or organize your home essentials.

See at Home Depot

What makes this sale different from other ones you may find is the diversity of products. Made with garage organization in mind, this five-tier garage storage unit from Muscle Rack for $159 has two functions -- shelving or a workbench. 

Need more privacy in your garage? Husky's ready-to-assemble 24-gauge steel garage cabinet is lockable with a magnetic closure and adjustable shelves, all for $262 (save $88). 

If you need storage containers, you can't go wrong with Sterilite. For $13, you can get a 64-quart latching storage box that allows you to save space and see inside the box easily. While Sterilite's 160-quart wheeled storage box for $34 is all you'll need if you want moveable storage. And if you're after a heavy-duty privacy storage box, Husky's 45-gallon Latch and Stack tote for $36 is lockable and can hold up to 400 pounds.

For the rest of this storage sale, head over to Home Depot for more.

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.