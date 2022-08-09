Store Everything With Up to 25% Off Select Storage at Home Depot

We all need storage and what better place to get it than Home Depot? Right now, Home Depot is running a new deal for select storage solutions for up . Everything you need from steel shelving for garages to plastic storage boxes is available to store, display or organize your home essentials.

What makes this sale different from other ones you may find is the diversity of products. Made with garage organization in mind, this from Muscle Rack for $159 has two functions -- shelving or a workbench.

Need more privacy in your garage? is lockable with a magnetic closure and adjustable shelves, all for $262 (save $88).

If you need storage containers, you can't go wrong with Sterilite. For $13, you can get a that allows you to save space and see inside the box easily. While Sterilite's for $34 is all you'll need if you want moveable storage. And if you're after a heavy-duty privacy storage box, for $36 is lockable and can hold up to 400 pounds.

For the rest of this storage sale, head over to for more.