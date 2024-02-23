Stock Up on Underwear and Save With These Deals at Calvin Klein, MeUndies and More
Act quickly and get up to 75% off these wardrobe essentials while supplies last.
When it comes to clothing purchases, underwear might be something of an afterthought but there's no need to put up with old and worn out undies. That's especially true when you can treat yourself to some new, comfortable and stylish undergarments from top brands like Calvin Klein, MeUndies and more with up to 75% off. With prices this good, consider getting a pair or two for yourself, your partner, your kids and the rest of the family. These brands also have a variety of loungewear styles available.
MeUndies is offering up to 75% off select sale styles, which include T-shirts, jackets, joggers and underwear. The MoveMe boxer brief with a fly is one of the site's more popular options and is currently available for just $11.
Calvin Klein is known for its iconic celebrity-filled underwear ads, and now you can get a few of your own (the boxers, not commercials). The brand is offering up to 70% off its collection of underwear if you shop now. Snag a three-pack of cotton stretch boxers at 60% off.
Hanes is another popular underwear brand. It's more on the budget-friendly side already, and this sale makes it even more affordable. Save up to 60% off underwear right now, including the ultimate comfort flex boxers. You can get a four-pack for 40% off.
If you like buying in bulk, Saxx is the place to shop. You can get up to 30% off multipacks during this sale. Right now, the Daytripper 10-pack is available for 20% off.
