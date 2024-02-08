Stock Up on Super Bowl Party Supplies With These Great Discounts
The Super Bowl is just days away. As you know, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be going head to head for the NFL title on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. If you're unable to attend the game in person, a streaming party is the next best thing. Gather your buddies and throw the best Super Bowl party ever with discounted supplies. Right now, retailers like Walmart and Target are offering great deals on everything you'll need to put together an unforgettable event.
Walmart is having a massive sale on Super Bowl goodies. You can get up to 50% off party supplies, including these hanging football paper lanterns. Grab a set of three for just $9.
Target has everything you need, from everyday essentials to tech gear. Right now, you can shop Super Bowl supplies starting from $10. If you enjoy Bingo, you can combine your love of football and Bingo with these game-day Bingo cards. You'll get a set of 18 for $16.
You can throw a Super Bowl party without beverages. At Michaels, you can save 30% on all game day supplies, including this 16-inch football beverage dispenser. It's available for $48 using code 30ERFEBMIK to activate your discount.
Stock up on party favors from Oriental Trading, starting at $5. You can start with these personalized can coolers. You'll get a set of 12 for $35. The coolers are made from neoprene and will keep your game-day drinks nice and frosty as you cheer your team on to victory. Use code CUPID24 and get free shipping too.
