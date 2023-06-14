Stock Up on Summer Essentials at Adidas Week of Deals Sale Event

Summer is a great time to give your wardrobe an update. And if you needed an excuse to do some shopping, you'll find it right now at Adidas. This morning, it kicked off its "Week of Deals" sale event, where you can save up to 50% on summer essentials, including shoes, slides, T-shirts, shorts and more. These offers will be available through June 19, with even more deals being added later in the week.

There are actually two different sales that you can take advantage of right now. If you need a new pair of shoes, Adidas is offering big discounts on a variety of different styles that you can pick up for less than $100 right now at its Soles of Summer sale. There are over 700 different pairs on sale, including running shoes, cycling shoes, soccer cleats and plenty of casual pairs for strutting around town. There are also tons of options for kids, with prices starting at just $22.

And shoes aren't the only thing on sale this week, either. Adidas is also offering big savings on tons of apparel and accessories at its Vacation Essentials sale. It's a great chance to snag some summer staples at a discount, like this City Escape loose-fit tee, which is currently on sale for just $20, half-off the usual price. Or save $22 on these comfortable and casual Premium Essentials shorts, which drops the price down to $33. There are even some slides that you can snag for just $20, like these Adilette Comfort sandals, which are $20 off the usual price.

And while there is already plenty of workout gear on sale, if you're going to be shopping for athletic apparel, you may want to hold off until Friday, when Adidas will roll out even more savings at its Summer of Sport sale.