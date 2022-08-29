Stock Up on Home and Dorm Essentials With Big Savings on Amazon Brands

Sending your kid off to the dorms this week for their first semester at college? While you've probably already picked up a laptop, furniture and other college necessities, you don't want to send them off without some household essentials as well. That means things like trash bags, laundry detergent, paper towels and other supplies that your student likely won't think about until they need them.
Right now, Amazon is offering big discounts on a huge selection of cleaning supplies, personal care products and other dorm and household essentials so you can stock up for less. There's no set expiration on these deals, but given that the back-to-school season is coming to a close, we don't expect them to last for long.
You'll find a huge selection of household necessities available for less at this sale. And you don't have to be a college student to take advantage of these offers. If you need to stock up on cleaning supplies, you can pick up basics like this three-pack of Solimo disinfecting wipes for just $7, or this $9 box of Amazon Basics dry floor cloths for cleaning up dust and pet hair. There are plenty of personal care and wellness products on sale as well. You can grab this bottle of Amazon Aware hydrating face cleanser for just $13, $4 off the usual price, or pick up a bottle of melatonin gummies to help you get a good night's rest for just $10, $3 off the usual price. There's plenty of other deals on laundry detergent, storage bags, razors, coffee and much more as well, so be sure to shop around.