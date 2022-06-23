Stock Up for 4th of July With Sliq Frozen Cocktails

Don't steal your kids' popsicles, get your own. are the adult version of your favorite summer treat. You can choose from four cocktail packs, with three different flavors in each one. And at only 90 calories each, you won't feel guilty having a few. Normally these frozen cocktails are $20 per pack, but if you use the code REDWHITEBOOZE20 at checkout you can get 20% off of your order.

Sliq uses premium alcohol and natural flavors in all its cocktails. You can choose from whiskey, agave liquor, vodka or rum variety packs. Each pack comes with nine 100ml (3.4-ounce) frozen cocktails. All packs are gluten free, vegan and kosher too, making it accessible for everyone (except your kids). Not that you'll want to share -- with flavors like pineapple daiquiri and mango margarita, they're sure to disappear quick.

You can feel good about purchasing these frozen cocktails, because Sliq has teamed up with Terracycle to help you recycle your popsicle tubes. Sign up for the recycle program after purchase and send off your used Sliq plastics with free shipping. The packaging then will be used to make other goods such as lawn chairs or storage containers. Get these sustainable adult popsicles for 20% off until July 1.