Step Up Your Shoe Game and Save With Deals From DSW, Dr. Martens and More
Save up to 60% off boots and other shoe options from top retailers.
Winter might be coming to an end but style is forever. And there is a pair of boots out there for almost every outfit. If you're looking to step up your shoe game then we've got some great deals for you. Brands like Dr. Martens and retailers like DSW are offering huge discounts on select boots. But if boots aren't your thing, there are other options available for you, including some from Converse.
Dr. Martens produces some of the most iconic boots on the market, and right now you can save 20% off. This deal applies to select styles, including the 101 Bex smooth leather ankle boots. But if boots aren't your thing, the brand also has slingback mules, Mary Janes and other options. Use code DMSALE20 during checkout to get your 20% off.
DSW stands for Designer Shoe Warehouse and it has all the shoes your feet could need for this season and beyond. Right now, DSW is offering a great deal on its boots. You can pick up a pair or two for $70 and under. This Steve Madden Brycin bootie is available for just $50.
Now, you can't talk about boots without mentioning Timberlands. The brand has made a name for itself over the years and you can't deny the impact. Right now, you can save up to 50% off boots, including this men's Converge pair that's totally waterproof.
If boots aren't really your thing then you'll probably find something you love during this Converse sale. Right now, you can save up to 60% off select styles, including the Chuck Taylor All Star platforms. These are on sale for around 25% off.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Dr. Martens, DSW, Converse and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.
Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.