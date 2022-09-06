Stay Charged and Save Up to $101 on Nexpow Portable Power Stations

Emergency situations can happen at any time to anyone. You might be caught in the middle of a hurricane if you live down south or a tornado if you're in the Midwest. Some people experience wildfires out West while others get torrential thunderstorms and blizzards on the East Coast. Extreme weather can leave you without electricity, so it's always a good idea to stay prepared for the worst-case scenarios.

If you haven't thought about an emergency kit or want to get started on one, a portable power bank might be the best thing to invest in to begin with. Right now, you can get a portable power bank for up to 35% off on Amazon.

Nexpow is offering up to $101 off one of two power stations. Check out the two deals below.

Amazon This power station offers 296 Watt-hours, with 300 watts of continuous power and 500 watts of peak power. It weighs only 7 pounds, but it packs a punch. It has two AC outlets, four USB ports and two DC ports so you can keep your phone, laptop, tablet, fan, drone or air pump powered up. You can connect a 15-24-volt solar panel -- though it's not included -- that can charge up its lithium battery pack.

Amazon This smaller and lighter power bank can also be powered by solar panels, also not included. It can put out 45 watts of continuous power and charge up laptops and phones with its three USB outputs. There's also a 110-volt AC outlet and a 12-16.8-volt DC output in this 3.1-pound power station, along with an LED flashlight for camping.