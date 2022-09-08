Staub's Stunning 4-Quart Dutch Oven Is Just $150 (Save $80)

As we head into fall and cooler temperatures (one hopes, anyways), certain pieces of cookware grab the spotlight. Dutch ovens are among them and we spotted a true steal if you're looking to add or upgrade this kitchen mainstay. Staub is a premier luxury French cookware brand on par with Le Creuset. Right now Staub's lovely red 4-quart Dutch oven is down to . That's more than $80 off the and one heck of a bargain on a regal pot that you'll likely own for decades.

If you're wondering what a cocotte is, it's essentially a small Dutch oven with a fancier name. It's one of the most versatile pots you can own. Cast iron retains heat as well as anything and distributes it evenly, making this a perfect vessel for slow and low braising or smaller roasts in the oven. The tough enamel coating is designed for easy release so cleanup is a breeze. The 4-quart cocotte will also come in handy for a slow Sunday sauce or simmering stew, and Staub's time-tested, quality construction will last for decades, if not longer.

