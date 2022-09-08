Everything Apple Just Announced iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus iPhone 14's New Emergency SOS Feature Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Ultra AirPods Pro 2 Selling Your Old iPhone
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Staub's Stunning 4-Quart Dutch Oven Is Just $150 (Save $80)

This elegeant piece of French cookware is perfect for fall cooking.

David Watsky headshot
David Watsky
red dutch oven
Score Staub's excellent 4-quart Duch oven at a major discount today. 
Staub

As we head into fall and cooler temperatures (one hopes, anyways), certain pieces of cookware grab the spotlight. Dutch ovens are among them and we spotted a true steal if you're looking to add or upgrade this kitchen mainstay. Staub is a premier luxury French cookware brand on par with Le Creuset. Right now Staub's lovely red 4-quart Dutch oven is down to $150 at Bloomingdale's. That's more than $80 off the average price on Amazon and one heck of a bargain on a regal pot that you'll likely own for decades.

See at Bloomingdale's

If you're wondering what a cocotte is, it's essentially a small Dutch oven with a fancier name. It's one of the most versatile pots you can own. Cast iron retains heat as well as anything and distributes it evenly, making this a perfect vessel for slow and low braising or smaller roasts in the oven. The tough enamel coating is designed for easy release so cleanup is a breeze. The 4-quart cocotte will also come in handy for a slow Sunday sauce or simmering stew, and Staub's time-tested, quality construction will last for decades, if not longer. 

More kitchen picks


Start enjoying smoothies, sauces and shakes from home.

Know you're getting the best price on your next food processor or immersion blender when using the CNET Shopping extension.