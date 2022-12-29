Stash Away Your Holiday Decor With Up to 49% Off Tree, Wreath and Garland Storage

With the holidays coming to a close and a new year on the horizon many of us now face the challenge of figuring out how to store our artificial Christmas trees, wreathes and other holiday decor. Fortunately, tree storage bags, along with wreath and garland storage options are right now at Amazon so you can get the right fit for all your faux fir needs.

Durable, light-weight and water-resistant is the name of the game with this great selection of zippable storage from Zober and Pakkon. In festive red or green, you can house any kind of tree, whether you need for trees up to 9 feet tall or a circular 30-inch for your holiday wreath. They are discounted by 36% and 34%, bringing the prices to just $16 and $11, respectively.

You can even get a with both tree and garland bags for just $14 -- that's a 42% savings. And if the idea of hauling an awkward bag of heavy holiday cheer fills you and your back with dread, there are three great options for , to make the transport from here to there a little easier. Check out the available at Amazon and save big on whatever you need to keep your treasured holiday decor dust and damage free so next Christmas can stay merry and bright.