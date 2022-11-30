Deals Under $25 Spotify Wrapped Apple's 2022 App Store Awards Neuralink Brain Chips: Watch Today Kindle Scribe Review World Cup: How to Stream '1899': Burning Questions Immunity Supplements for Winter
Deals

Start the Gifting Season Off Right With an Extra 15% Off Toys at Macy's

Celebrate upcoming holidays with the best toys for kids.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
2 min read
Toy set on an orange background
Macy's

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

It's that time again this year where we exchange gifts with our friends, family -- and maybe even get a treat or two for ourselves. A big part of the holidays is making the kids happy. And while it's not always easy choosing a gift for them, this sale at Macy's adds an extra 15% off (use the code FRIEND), putting you on a path for a more affordable toy or learning-focused gift for children of all ages. 

See at Macy's

Some kid-friendly gifts that caught our eye with this discount:

  • Help your kids explore outer space with a Discovery planetarium projector two-in-one STEM science kit for $25 (save $35). Using this toy gives kids the ability to view images of galaxies, planets and spaceships on their bedroom ceiling. 
  • Use these Sharper Image road rage RC speed bumper cars to race around the hours or outside with a kid who has a need for speed. This $34 toy car set (save $46) is powered by batteries and moves around with a wireless controller. Once you bump into the other car, you'll send the character in the seat flying. 
  • Play the Game of Life with Super Mario characters for $23. 

Finally -- for the foodie kid who loves science -- pick up this Discovery kit for $13 (save $17). This set helps kids learn the science behind making snacks like ice cups. And unlike a book lesson, they get to eat the results. 

Head over to Macy's for the entire sale and check out additional toys that might spark some imagination:

