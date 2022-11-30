Start the Gifting Season Off Right With an Extra 15% Off Toys at Macy's

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

It's that time again this year where we exchange gifts with our friends, family -- and maybe even get a treat or two for ourselves. A big part of the holidays is making the kids happy. And while it's not always easy choosing a gift for them, this sale at Macy's adds an (use the code FRIEND), putting you on a path for a more affordable toy or learning-focused gift for children of all ages.

Some kid-friendly gifts that caught our eye with this discount:

Help your kids explore outer space with a for $25 (save $35). Using this toy gives kids the ability to view images of galaxies, planets and spaceships on their bedroom ceiling.

Use these to race around the hours or outside with a kid who has a need for speed. This $34 toy car set (save $46) is powered by batteries and moves around with a wireless controller. Once you bump into the other car, you'll send the character in the seat flying.

Play the with Super Mario characters for $23.

Finally -- for the foodie kid who loves science -- pick up this for $13 (save $17). This set helps kids learn the science behind making snacks like ice cups. And unlike a book lesson, they get to eat the results.

Head over to Macy's for the entire sale and check out additional toys that might spark some imagination:

: $42 (save $58)

: $17 (save $23)

: $17 (save $23)

: $13 (save $17)

: $218 (save $67)

