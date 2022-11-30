Start the Gifting Season Off Right With an Extra 15% Off Toys at Macy's

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.
It's that time again this year where we exchange gifts with our friends, family -- and maybe even get a treat or two for ourselves. A big part of the holidays is making the kids happy. And while it's not always easy choosing a gift for them, this sale at Macy's adds an extra 15% off (use the code FRIEND), putting you on a path for a more affordable toy or learning-focused gift for children of all ages.
Some kid-friendly gifts that caught our eye with this discount:
- Help your kids explore outer space with a Discovery planetarium projector two-in-one STEM science kit for $25 (save $35). Using this toy gives kids the ability to view images of galaxies, planets and spaceships on their bedroom ceiling.
- Use these Sharper Image road rage RC speed bumper cars to race around the hours or outside with a kid who has a need for speed. This $34 toy car set (save $46) is powered by batteries and moves around with a wireless controller. Once you bump into the other car, you'll send the character in the seat flying.
- Play the Game of Life with Super Mario characters for $23.
Finally -- for the foodie kid who loves science -- pick up this Discovery kit for $13 (save $17). This set helps kids learn the science behind making snacks like ice cups. And unlike a book lesson, they get to eat the results.
Head over to Macy's for the entire sale and check out additional toys that might spark some imagination:
- Thunder Jet X stunt drone: $42 (save $58)
- Hover Air LED soccer game: $17 (save $23)
- Triceratops LED infrared remote control toy set: $17 (save $23)
- DIY terrarium grow kit: $13 (save $17)
- Metro line train table set: $218 (save $67)
Read more: 15 STEM Toys Your Smarty-Pants Kids Will Actually Love