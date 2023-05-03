Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Star Wars Day: Everything Announced for May the Fourth

The Force has never been stronger than with these May the Fourth gifts.

$45 at Orbitkey
orbitkey-pilot.jpg
Orbitkey Star Wars key holders
Control your keys without a restraining bolt
$45 at Orbitkey
$65 at Native Shoes
native-shoe-starwars
Star Wars footwear by Native Shoes
Not-so-subtle style options
$65 at Native Shoes
$44 at Homesick
img-3838.jpg
The Mandalorian Homesick Candles
Still no Cantina scent
$44 at Homesick
See at Lego
lego-x-wing-starfighter
LEGO Star Wars Sets
Build it with bricks
See at Lego
See at Sobel Westex
sobel-antithesis-pillow.jpg
Sobel Westex Antithesis Pillow
Keep your fandom close to your head at all times
See at Sobel Westex
$250 at Shopdisney
luke-skywalker-40-anniversary-return-of-jedi-lightsaber
Luke Skywalker 40th Anniversary Legacy Lightsaber Set – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
An elegant weapon for a more civilized age
$250 at Shopdisney
See at Shopdisney
disney-may-the-4th-shirt
Disney May the 4th Apparel
T-shirts, pants and everything in between
See at Shopdisney
$70 at Amazon
mando-echo-dot
Amazon Echo Dot Star Wars Helmets
Just plain cool
$70 at Amazon
$31 at Amazon
star-wars-light-of-the-jedi-trilogy
Star Wars: The High Republic Light of the Jedi Trilogy
A prelude to grander adventures
$31 at Amazon
$20 at Disney
starbucksbeenthereseriesstarwars
Starbucks "Been There" Mugs
The collection grows
$20 at Disney
$132 at Amazon
darth-vader-black-series-helmet
Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet
*Heavy breathing intensifies*
$132 at Amazon
See at Uncannybrands
star-wars-salt-and-pepper-shakers
Star Wars Kitchen Appliances
Replace those old kitchen appliances with something cool
See at Uncannybrands
See at Casetify
casetify-beskar-phone-case
Beskar Ingot Casetify Phone Case
This is the Way
See at Casetify
$38 at Amazon
lola-star-wars-droid
Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition
Princess Leia's personal helper
$38 at Amazon
$18 at Amazon
grogu-plush
Mattel 8" Grogu Armor Sweater Grogu Plush
The real star of The Mandalorian
$18 at Amazon
$68 at Heruniverse
mandalorian-earring-set-her-universe
Star Wars The Mandalorian This Is The Way Stud Earring Set
These are the earrings you are looking for
$68 at Heruniverse
See at Kith
kith-star-wars-collection
Kith Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Collection
From a galaxy far, far away
See at Kith
$20 at Walmart
funko-star-wars
Funko Star Wars Rivals Expandable Game System - Premier Kit
Build squads with your favorite characters
$20 at Walmart
$75 at Loungefly
darth-vader-crossbody-bag
Darth Vader Figural Helmet Crossbody Bag
The Dark Side has never looked so good
$75 at Loungefly
$90 at Loungefly
han-solo-mini-backpack
Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Han Solo in Carbonite Mini Backpack
Made for the scoundrels of the galaxy
$90 at Loungefly
$65 at Loungefly
star-wars-dark-light-hoodie
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Light Vs. Dark Hoodie
The Force is strong with this hoodie
$65 at Loungefly
$10 at Loungefly
star-wars-return-of-the-jedi-pins
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary International Posters Mystery Pin
Celebrating the final act of the original trilogy
$10 at Loungefly
$10 at Walmart
something-wild-darth-vader
Funko Pop! Something Wild! Star Wars Classic Darth Vader Game
Fun for the whole family
$10 at Walmart
$15 at Funko
bitty-pop-star-wars
Bitty Pop! Star Wars 4-Pack
Collect them all
$15 at Funko

Star Wars day, otherwise known as May the Fourth, is finally here! It's a great year to be a Star Wars fan, between Return of the Jedi hitting theaters for a 40th anniversary release in between seasons of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.  But the one thing this holiday is always known for is a ton of new merch from our favorite galaxy far, far away. 

Take a quick look at all of the amazing new things we've found, and where to get them before they sell out. 

Star Wars Day Deals You Need to Know About

While there are plenty of shiny new things available this May 4th, there's also a ton of Star Wars deals available today. Here's a quick round-up of the best ones we've found. 

Up to 20% off Star Wars gear at Target See at Target
Up to 20% off Star Wars gear at Target
$10 off Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $74 at Amazon
$10 off Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
10% off Star Wars watches at Citizen See at Citizen
10% off Star Wars watches at Citizen
$200 off Mavix M9 gaming chairs See at Mavix
$200 off Mavix M9 gaming chairs

New Star Wars Products from Across the Galaxy

Ready for the latest and greatest to add to your Star Wars collection? Here are all the recently announced products for your May 4th appreciation.

orbitkey-pilot.jpg
Orbitkey

Orbitkey Star Wars key holders

Control your keys without a restraining bolt

Orbitkey is back with a new line of Star Wars key organizers. Check out the new X-Wing, Tie Fighter, Millennium Falcon, and Death Star colorways all for $45.

$45 at Orbitkey
native-shoe-starwars
Native Shoes

Star Wars footwear by Native Shoes

Not-so-subtle style options

If you're looking for casual shoes that show off your love for all things Star Wars, light side or dark, Native has a ton of options for kids and adults. You can choose from more modern color palettes and character designs, or Native's retro collection will let you show off a vintage look so everyone knows you were there when it all happened. 

$65 at Native Shoes
img-3838.jpg
Russell Holly/CNET

The Mandalorian Homesick Candles

Still no Cantina scent

Homesick has added two new candles to its Star Wars line and they're both Mandalorian themed. The Bounty is a 13.75oz jar candle promising to smell like desert sands and salt crystals, while The Rescue aims to fill your space with scents like Sea Moss and Eucalyptus. Both candles smell great and include Homesick's incredible artwork both on the box and the inside of the candle as you use it. 

$44 at Homesick
lego-x-wing-starfighter

LEGO Star Wars Sets

Build it with bricks

You can never go wrong with a good Lego set. The company nearly has it all, from a new $240 X-Wing Starfighter to an Endor Speed Chase Diorama and the Emperor's Throne Room. And if you're not looking to spend the big bucks, you can get the affordable $20 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack or the $10 Ahsoka Tano figure. There's something for every Star Wars fan spanning all eras of the franchise. 

See at Lego
sobel-antithesis-pillow.jpg
Sobel Westex

Sobel Westex Antithesis Pillow

Keep your fandom close to your head at all times

The folks at Sobel Westex offer a solid selection for making your bedroom subtly Star Wars while still feeling adult and high quality. The new Antithesis Tech Pillow is the latest addition to that collection, offering classic Rebel Alliance and Empire subtly checkered across a pillow you probably wouldn't know is special until you're changing the sheets. 

See at Sobel Westex
luke-skywalker-40-anniversary-return-of-jedi-lightsaber

Luke Skywalker 40th Anniversary Legacy Lightsaber Set – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

An elegant weapon for a more civilized age

Nothing screams Jedi or Star Wars quite like a lightsaber. And you don't even need to visit Galaxy's Edge to get a good replica. You can buy one directly from the Disney store online, like this 40th anniversary Return of the Jedi Legacy lightsaber that Luke wields throughout the movie. The set is a bit pricey as you'd expect for a good replica, but it does include a display stand, impact sensors, and motion sensors. 

$250 at Shopdisney
disney-may-the-4th-shirt

Disney May the 4th Apparel

T-shirts, pants and everything in between

With the amount of Star Wars apparel that Disney sells, you'll never run out of clothes in your life. Fill up your closet this May the Fourth with a new shirt or hat to celebrate the occassion. There's even a kids shirt for the Younglings and Padawans in your life that sports Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO, Greedo, Hammerhead, and Jawas in a cute animated style. 

See at Shopdisney
mando-echo-dot
Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot Star Wars Helmets

Just plain cool

Amazon just released three new Amazon Echo Dot holders, and they're all cool helmets from Star Wars. You can get a bundle with a 2022 Echo Dot and your choice of Din Djarin, Darth Vader, or a Stormtrooper helmet to hold your smart home speaker, and the color lines up with the helmet. Already have an Echo Dot? You can get the helmets on their own for $40.

$70 at Amazon
star-wars-light-of-the-jedi-trilogy

Star Wars: The High Republic Light of the Jedi Trilogy

A prelude to grander adventures

With Phase 1 of The High Republic complete, now's the time to get caught up before jumping into Phase 1. This trilogy set compiles all 3 Young Adult books in Phase 1: Into the Dark, Out of the Shadows, and Midnight Horizon. They're an excellent set of books that any Star Wars fan will want to read, and Into the Dark introduces Geode, who may be the best Star Wars character in years. Just trust me. 

$31 at Amazon
starbucksbeenthereseriesstarwars
Disney

Starbucks "Been There" Mugs

The collection grows

The popular Starbucks mugs themed after different planets in Star Wars is gaining three new offerings this May the Fourth, and each looks fantastic. From the teaser image you can see the Kouhun worm thing that Padme's would-be assassin tries to use on the Coruscant mug, while Mustafar and Jakku also offer up colorful memories of each location. These mugs are all available on the Disney homepage, but you're probably going to want to act fast if you want one right now. 

$20 at Disney
darth-vader-black-series-helmet

Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet

*Heavy breathing intensifies*

This Darth Vader helmet is a collector's dream, coming in mutliple magnetic parts that be can assembled and disassembled to showcase the entire mask. Hasbro boasts that it has an updated sculpt with more realistic details, and it's even able to recreate Vader's breathing. The Black Series is known for making some of the highest-quality Star Wars collectibles, and this seems like no exception. 

$132 at Amazon
star-wars-salt-and-pepper-shakers

Star Wars Kitchen Appliances

Replace those old kitchen appliances with something cool

Ever wake up in the morning and wish you had a toaster shaped like Darth Vader's helmet? or an R2-D2 popcorn maker? or maybe a hand blender that looks like a lightsaber? You can get all of that and so much more from Uncanny Brands. I don't technically need a Millenium Falcon waffle maker, but I do. Scroll through some of website's Star Wars appliances and you may also find your bank account losing a lot of money. 

See at Uncannybrands
casetify-beskar-phone-case

Beskar Ingot Casetify Phone Case

This is the Way

Beskar is the lifeblood of Mandalorians, and what better way to show off your pride than by adorning your phone case with it. Casetify sells Beskar Ingot cases for just about every popular phone on the market from Apple, Samsung and Google, from the iPhone 14 Pro to the Samsung Z Flip 4 and Pixel 7. With multiple colorways to choose from and different models with extra impact protection, your phone will be safe and stylish. 

See at Casetify
lola-star-wars-droid

Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition

Princess Leia's personal helper

Star Wars has an uncanny ability to create the most heart-warming droids, bringing life to an object that is otherwise just cold metal. Lola is one such droid from the Obi-Wan Kenobi show on Disney Plus, serving as a companion for a young Princess Leia. This animatronic from Hasbro features dozens of light, sound and movement combos along with a touch sensor atop its head. While you can't get the real droid from the show, this is the next best thing. 

$38 at Amazon
grogu-plush

Mattel 8" Grogu Armor Sweater Grogu Plush

The real star of The Mandalorian

Disney hit a gold mine with Grogu from The Mandalorian. If there is merch to be made, you can bet that Grogu will always be here. This 8-inch plush sees Grogu wearing his Beskar chain mail armor that the Armorer made. Those who watched The Book of Boba Fett will know that Grogu ultimately chose to leave Luke Skywalker's training behind him by picking the chain mail over a lightsaber, representing his attachment to Din Djarin. 

$18 at Amazon
mandalorian-earring-set-her-universe

Star Wars The Mandalorian This Is The Way Stud Earring Set

These are the earrings you are looking for

If shirts aren't you're favorite way to show off your Star Wars love and you'd rather wear something more subtle, these earrings are perfect. Coming from Ashley Ecktein's Her Universe brand, the earrings feature Din Djarin, Grogu, an N-1 Starfighter, and the Darksaber. Din and Grogu are connected with a silver chain and the set includes cubic zirconia stones.  

$68 at Heruniverse
kith-star-wars-collection

Kith Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Collection

From a galaxy far, far away

Not to be left out of the 40th anniversary fun, Kith announced a new Star Wars collection of apparel, accessories, and home goods to celebrate Return of the Jedi. The cotton fleece C-3PO jacket (above) sports the iconic scene of the Ewoks worshipping everyone's favorite protocol droid. Other items on sale for May the 4th include posters, cookie jars, and clocks. 

See at Kith
funko-star-wars

Funko Star Wars Rivals Expandable Game System - Premier Kit

Build squads with your favorite characters

Get in on some card game action with this set from expandable Funko. Using a team of iconic characters from the Star Wars franchise, players compete against one another to see who can collect the most location cards. Funko says that each character comes with three unique action cards. The Premier Kit includes 4 character movers, 4 character cards, a prism die, 14 action cards, 12 location cards, 3 location markers, a high ground marker, and 12 influence loss tokens.

$20 at Walmart
darth-vader-crossbody-bag

Darth Vader Figural Helmet Crossbody Bag

The Dark Side has never looked so good

Accessorize like your favorite Sith Lord with this Darth Vader Crossbody Bag, perfectly shaped to emulate his famous helmet. It comes with a detachable shoulder strap and is made from polyurethane, so it's vegan-friendly. The coolest part about it, though, has to be its eyes. Move them back and forth and you'll notice a reflection of Luke Skywalker appear thanks to its lenticular material. 

$75 at Loungefly
han-solo-mini-backpack

Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi Han Solo in Carbonite Mini Backpack

Made for the scoundrels of the galaxy

Han Solo frozen in carbonite will forever remain one of the most recognizable images in Star Wars history. And you can always be reminded of that history with this mini backpack featuring a 3D molded and debossed Han Solo on the back. Behind the shoulder straps, you'll find an image of Boba Fett with the quote, "He is no good to me dead."

$90 at Loungefly
star-wars-dark-light-hoodie

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Light Vs. Dark Hoodie

The Force is strong with this hoodie

There's no shortage of awesome Star Wars apparel out there, but this one has the best of both worlds featuring the series' most iconic heroes and villains from Return of the Jedi on the sleeve. Celebrating the movie's 40th anniversary this year, this is perfect for fans of the original trilogy. The beige and brown coloring also goes well with a lot of other clothing and looks great when worn outdoors. 

$65 at Loungefly
star-wars-return-of-the-jedi-pins

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary International Posters Mystery Pin

Celebrating the final act of the original trilogy

There's a whole market for collectible posters and pins, and this package combines the two. This blind box comes with a mystery pin that features one of 6 international posters from Return of the Jedi. Languages include Japanese, Polish, Hungarian, and German. The chase pin sports a lenticular material that displays Spanish in one view and English in another. It's pretty neat seeing how the film was marketed across different territories.

$10 at Loungefly
something-wild-darth-vader

Funko Pop! Something Wild! Star Wars Classic Darth Vader Game

Fun for the whole family

Perfect for family game night, Something Wild! is a collectible card game from Funko that's fast-paced and easy to pick up for anyone. Matching cards grant special powers and using the Pop! figures adds even more interesting dynamics to the game. 

$10 at Walmart$5 at Amazon
bitty-pop-star-wars

Bitty Pop! Star Wars 4-Pack

Collect them all

With 4 different series to choose from and a mystery Pop! in each pack, you'll be adding a ton of Funkos to your collection. What's better is that these Bitty Pops! don't take up a lot of space and stand approximately .9-inches tall. While each series features different characters, they all pull from the same pool of mystery characters. These include a chrome Stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, a Tuskan Raider, and a Hammerhead.

$15 at Funko$15 at Funko$15 at Funko
