Star Wars Day: Everything Announced for May the Fourth

The Force has never been stronger than with these May the Fourth gifts.
Star Wars day, otherwise known as May the Fourth, is finally here! It's a great year to be a Star Wars fan, between Return of the Jedi hitting theaters for a 40th anniversary release in between seasons of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. But the one thing this holiday is always known for is a ton of new merch from our favorite galaxy far, far away.
Take a quick look at all of the amazing new things we've found, and where to get them before they sell out.
While there are plenty of shiny new things available this May 4th, there's also a ton of Star Wars deals available today. Here's a quick round-up of the best ones we've found.
Ready for the latest and greatest to add to your Star Wars collection? Here are all the recently announced products for your May 4th appreciation.
Orbitkey is back with a new line of Star Wars key organizers. Check out the new X-Wing, Tie Fighter, Millennium Falcon, and Death Star colorways all for $45.
If you're looking for casual shoes that show off your love for all things Star Wars, light side or dark, Native has a ton of options for kids and adults. You can choose from more modern color palettes and character designs, or Native's retro collection will let you show off a vintage look so everyone knows you were there when it all happened.
Homesick has added two new candles to its Star Wars line and they're both Mandalorian themed. The Bounty is a 13.75oz jar candle promising to smell like desert sands and salt crystals, while The Rescue aims to fill your space with scents like Sea Moss and Eucalyptus. Both candles smell great and include Homesick's incredible artwork both on the box and the inside of the candle as you use it.
You can never go wrong with a good Lego set. The company nearly has it all, from a new $240 X-Wing Starfighter to an Endor Speed Chase Diorama and the Emperor's Throne Room. And if you're not looking to spend the big bucks, you can get the affordable $20 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack or the $10 Ahsoka Tano figure. There's something for every Star Wars fan spanning all eras of the franchise.
The folks at Sobel Westex offer a solid selection for making your bedroom subtly Star Wars while still feeling adult and high quality. The new Antithesis Tech Pillow is the latest addition to that collection, offering classic Rebel Alliance and Empire subtly checkered across a pillow you probably wouldn't know is special until you're changing the sheets.
Nothing screams Jedi or Star Wars quite like a lightsaber. And you don't even need to visit Galaxy's Edge to get a good replica. You can buy one directly from the Disney store online, like this 40th anniversary Return of the Jedi Legacy lightsaber that Luke wields throughout the movie. The set is a bit pricey as you'd expect for a good replica, but it does include a display stand, impact sensors, and motion sensors.
With the amount of Star Wars apparel that Disney sells, you'll never run out of clothes in your life. Fill up your closet this May the Fourth with a new shirt or hat to celebrate the occassion. There's even a kids shirt for the Younglings and Padawans in your life that sports Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO, Greedo, Hammerhead, and Jawas in a cute animated style.
Amazon just released three new Amazon Echo Dot holders, and they're all cool helmets from Star Wars. You can get a bundle with a 2022 Echo Dot and your choice of Din Djarin, Darth Vader, or a Stormtrooper helmet to hold your smart home speaker, and the color lines up with the helmet. Already have an Echo Dot? You can get the helmets on their own for $40.
With Phase 1 of The High Republic complete, now's the time to get caught up before jumping into Phase 1. This trilogy set compiles all 3 Young Adult books in Phase 1: Into the Dark, Out of the Shadows, and Midnight Horizon. They're an excellent set of books that any Star Wars fan will want to read, and Into the Dark introduces Geode, who may be the best Star Wars character in years. Just trust me.
The popular Starbucks mugs themed after different planets in Star Wars is gaining three new offerings this May the Fourth, and each looks fantastic. From the teaser image you can see the Kouhun worm thing that Padme's would-be assassin tries to use on the Coruscant mug, while Mustafar and Jakku also offer up colorful memories of each location. These mugs are all available on the Disney homepage, but you're probably going to want to act fast if you want one right now.
This Darth Vader helmet is a collector's dream, coming in mutliple magnetic parts that be can assembled and disassembled to showcase the entire mask. Hasbro boasts that it has an updated sculpt with more realistic details, and it's even able to recreate Vader's breathing. The Black Series is known for making some of the highest-quality Star Wars collectibles, and this seems like no exception.
Ever wake up in the morning and wish you had a toaster shaped like Darth Vader's helmet? or an R2-D2 popcorn maker? or maybe a hand blender that looks like a lightsaber? You can get all of that and so much more from Uncanny Brands. I don't technically need a Millenium Falcon waffle maker, but I do. Scroll through some of website's Star Wars appliances and you may also find your bank account losing a lot of money.
Beskar is the lifeblood of Mandalorians, and what better way to show off your pride than by adorning your phone case with it. Casetify sells Beskar Ingot cases for just about every popular phone on the market from Apple, Samsung and Google, from the iPhone 14 Pro to the Samsung Z Flip 4 and Pixel 7. With multiple colorways to choose from and different models with extra impact protection, your phone will be safe and stylish.
Star Wars has an uncanny ability to create the most heart-warming droids, bringing life to an object that is otherwise just cold metal. Lola is one such droid from the Obi-Wan Kenobi show on Disney Plus, serving as a companion for a young Princess Leia. This animatronic from Hasbro features dozens of light, sound and movement combos along with a touch sensor atop its head. While you can't get the real droid from the show, this is the next best thing.
Disney hit a gold mine with Grogu from The Mandalorian. If there is merch to be made, you can bet that Grogu will always be here. This 8-inch plush sees Grogu wearing his Beskar chain mail armor that the Armorer made. Those who watched The Book of Boba Fett will know that Grogu ultimately chose to leave Luke Skywalker's training behind him by picking the chain mail over a lightsaber, representing his attachment to Din Djarin.
If shirts aren't you're favorite way to show off your Star Wars love and you'd rather wear something more subtle, these earrings are perfect. Coming from Ashley Ecktein's Her Universe brand, the earrings feature Din Djarin, Grogu, an N-1 Starfighter, and the Darksaber. Din and Grogu are connected with a silver chain and the set includes cubic zirconia stones.
Not to be left out of the 40th anniversary fun, Kith announced a new Star Wars collection of apparel, accessories, and home goods to celebrate Return of the Jedi. The cotton fleece C-3PO jacket (above) sports the iconic scene of the Ewoks worshipping everyone's favorite protocol droid. Other items on sale for May the 4th include posters, cookie jars, and clocks.
Get in on some card game action with this set from expandable Funko. Using a team of iconic characters from the Star Wars franchise, players compete against one another to see who can collect the most location cards. Funko says that each character comes with three unique action cards. The Premier Kit includes 4 character movers, 4 character cards, a prism die, 14 action cards, 12 location cards, 3 location markers, a high ground marker, and 12 influence loss tokens.
Accessorize like your favorite Sith Lord with this Darth Vader Crossbody Bag, perfectly shaped to emulate his famous helmet. It comes with a detachable shoulder strap and is made from polyurethane, so it's vegan-friendly. The coolest part about it, though, has to be its eyes. Move them back and forth and you'll notice a reflection of Luke Skywalker appear thanks to its lenticular material.
Han Solo frozen in carbonite will forever remain one of the most recognizable images in Star Wars history. And you can always be reminded of that history with this mini backpack featuring a 3D molded and debossed Han Solo on the back. Behind the shoulder straps, you'll find an image of Boba Fett with the quote, "He is no good to me dead."
There's no shortage of awesome Star Wars apparel out there, but this one has the best of both worlds featuring the series' most iconic heroes and villains from Return of the Jedi on the sleeve. Celebrating the movie's 40th anniversary this year, this is perfect for fans of the original trilogy. The beige and brown coloring also goes well with a lot of other clothing and looks great when worn outdoors.
There's a whole market for collectible posters and pins, and this package combines the two. This blind box comes with a mystery pin that features one of 6 international posters from Return of the Jedi. Languages include Japanese, Polish, Hungarian, and German. The chase pin sports a lenticular material that displays Spanish in one view and English in another. It's pretty neat seeing how the film was marketed across different territories.
Perfect for family game night, Something Wild! is a collectible card game from Funko that's fast-paced and easy to pick up for anyone. Matching cards grant special powers and using the Pop! figures adds even more interesting dynamics to the game.
With 4 different series to choose from and a mystery Pop! in each pack, you'll be adding a ton of Funkos to your collection. What's better is that these Bitty Pops! don't take up a lot of space and stand approximately .9-inches tall. While each series features different characters, they all pull from the same pool of mystery characters. These include a chrome Stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, a Tuskan Raider, and a Hammerhead.