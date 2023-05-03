Star Wars Day: Everything Announced for May the Fourth

Star Wars day, otherwise known as May the Fourth, is finally here! It's a great year to be a Star Wars fan, between Return of the Jedi hitting theaters for a 40th anniversary release in between seasons of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. But the one thing this holiday is always known for is a ton of new merch from our favorite galaxy far, far away.

Take a quick look at all of the amazing new things we've found, and where to get them before they sell out.

Star Wars Day Deals You Need to Know About

While there are plenty of shiny new things available this May 4th, there's also a ton of Star Wars deals available today. Here's a quick round-up of the best ones we've found.

New Star Wars Products from Across the Galaxy



Ready for the latest and greatest to add to your Star Wars collection? Here are all the recently announced products for your May 4th appreciation.

Native Shoes Star Wars footwear by Native Shoes Not-so-subtle style options If you're looking for casual shoes that show off your love for all things Star Wars, light side or dark, Native has a ton of options for kids and adults. You can choose from more modern color palettes and character designs, or Native's retro collection will let you show off a vintage look so everyone knows you were there when it all happened. $65 at Native Shoes

Russell Holly/CNET The Mandalorian Homesick Candles Still no Cantina scent Homesick has added two new candles to its Star Wars line and they're both Mandalorian themed. The Bounty is a 13.75oz jar candle promising to smell like desert sands and salt crystals, while The Rescue aims to fill your space with scents like Sea Moss and Eucalyptus. Both candles smell great and include Homesick's incredible artwork both on the box and the inside of the candle as you use it. $44 at Homesick

Sobel Westex Sobel Westex Antithesis Pillow Keep your fandom close to your head at all times The folks at Sobel Westex offer a solid selection for making your bedroom subtly Star Wars while still feeling adult and high quality. The new Antithesis Tech Pillow is the latest addition to that collection, offering classic Rebel Alliance and Empire subtly checkered across a pillow you probably wouldn't know is special until you're changing the sheets. See at Sobel Westex

Disney May the 4th Apparel T-shirts, pants and everything in between With the amount of Star Wars apparel that Disney sells, you'll never run out of clothes in your life. Fill up your closet this May the Fourth with a new shirt or hat to celebrate the occassion. There's even a kids shirt for the Younglings and Padawans in your life that sports Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO, Greedo, Hammerhead, and Jawas in a cute animated style. See at Shopdisney

Amazon Amazon Echo Dot Star Wars Helmets Just plain cool Amazon just released three new Amazon Echo Dot holders, and they're all cool helmets from Star Wars. You can get a bundle with a 2022 Echo Dot and your choice of Din Djarin, Darth Vader, or a Stormtrooper helmet to hold your smart home speaker, and the color lines up with the helmet. Already have an Echo Dot? You can get the helmets on their own for $40. $70 at Amazon

Star Wars: The High Republic Light of the Jedi Trilogy A prelude to grander adventures With Phase 1 of The High Republic complete, now's the time to get caught up before jumping into Phase 1. This trilogy set compiles all 3 Young Adult books in Phase 1: Into the Dark, Out of the Shadows, and Midnight Horizon. They're an excellent set of books that any Star Wars fan will want to read, and Into the Dark introduces Geode, who may be the best Star Wars character in years. Just trust me. $31 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Star Wars: The High Republic Light of the Jedi Trilogy

Disney Starbucks "Been There" Mugs The collection grows The popular Starbucks mugs themed after different planets in Star Wars is gaining three new offerings this May the Fourth, and each looks fantastic. From the teaser image you can see the Kouhun worm thing that Padme's would-be assassin tries to use on the Coruscant mug, while Mustafar and Jakku also offer up colorful memories of each location. These mugs are all available on the Disney homepage, but you're probably going to want to act fast if you want one right now. $20 at Disney

Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet *Heavy breathing intensifies* This Darth Vader helmet is a collector's dream, coming in mutliple magnetic parts that be can assembled and disassembled to showcase the entire mask. Hasbro boasts that it has an updated sculpt with more realistic details, and it's even able to recreate Vader's breathing. The Black Series is known for making some of the highest-quality Star Wars collectibles, and this seems like no exception. $132 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Star Wars The Black Series Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet

Star Wars Kitchen Appliances Replace those old kitchen appliances with something cool Ever wake up in the morning and wish you had a toaster shaped like Darth Vader's helmet? or an R2-D2 popcorn maker? or maybe a hand blender that looks like a lightsaber? You can get all of that and so much more from Uncanny Brands. I don't technically need a Millenium Falcon waffle maker, but I do. Scroll through some of website's Star Wars appliances and you may also find your bank account losing a lot of money. See at Uncannybrands

Beskar Ingot Casetify Phone Case This is the Way Beskar is the lifeblood of Mandalorians, and what better way to show off your pride than by adorning your phone case with it. Casetify sells Beskar Ingot cases for just about every popular phone on the market from Apple, Samsung and Google, from the iPhone 14 Pro to the Samsung Z Flip 4 and Pixel 7. With multiple colorways to choose from and different models with extra impact protection, your phone will be safe and stylish. See at Casetify

Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition Princess Leia's personal helper Star Wars has an uncanny ability to create the most heart-warming droids, bringing life to an object that is otherwise just cold metal. Lola is one such droid from the Obi-Wan Kenobi show on Disney Plus, serving as a companion for a young Princess Leia. This animatronic from Hasbro features dozens of light, sound and movement combos along with a touch sensor atop its head. While you can't get the real droid from the show, this is the next best thing. $38 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition

Mattel 8" Grogu Armor Sweater Grogu Plush The real star of The Mandalorian Disney hit a gold mine with Grogu from The Mandalorian. If there is merch to be made, you can bet that Grogu will always be here. This 8-inch plush sees Grogu wearing his Beskar chain mail armor that the Armorer made. Those who watched The Book of Boba Fett will know that Grogu ultimately chose to leave Luke Skywalker's training behind him by picking the chain mail over a lightsaber, representing his attachment to Din Djarin. $18 at Amazon You're receiving price alerts for Mattel 8" Grogu Armor Sweater Grogu Plush

Funko Star Wars Rivals Expandable Game System - Premier Kit Build squads with your favorite characters Get in on some card game action with this set from expandable Funko. Using a team of iconic characters from the Star Wars franchise, players compete against one another to see who can collect the most location cards. Funko says that each character comes with three unique action cards. The Premier Kit includes 4 character movers, 4 character cards, a prism die, 14 action cards, 12 location cards, 3 location markers, a high ground marker, and 12 influence loss tokens. $20 at Walmart

Darth Vader Figural Helmet Crossbody Bag The Dark Side has never looked so good Accessorize like your favorite Sith Lord with this Darth Vader Crossbody Bag, perfectly shaped to emulate his famous helmet. It comes with a detachable shoulder strap and is made from polyurethane, so it's vegan-friendly. The coolest part about it, though, has to be its eyes. Move them back and forth and you'll notice a reflection of Luke Skywalker appear thanks to its lenticular material. $75 at Loungefly