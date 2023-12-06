Score a Bundle of 15 Wines for Under $7 Each

If you like wine but don't like spending most of your paycheck on a bottle, Swirl Wine Shop and StackSocial have teamed up to offer a bundle of 15 wines -- reds, whites or a mix -- for $55. Shipping is another $40, bringing the total to $95. Quick math tells us that's about $6.30 per bottle.

The voucher is good for 75% off the retail value of this huge heap of wine to get you through the holidays. Forget spending $20 every time you need to grab a bottle for a holiday gathering or dinner party since this bundle breaks down to less than $7 per bottle.

What's included? Most of the wines available in this package are difficult to find tons of information or reviews about, so it'll likely be some hits and misses. If you're an adventurous drinker with an open mind (and palate,) we say go for it since this is about as cheap as wine gets. Swirl Wine Shop is based in Napa, CA but these wines come from producers as near as Sonoma and as far as Argentina.

The description calls out that these are staff favorites and were chosen because they are balanced and not overly complex. Could that make them a bit bland or boring? Perhaps. You'll have to find out. Luckily, it won't cost you very much to do so and you can always make sangria with the not-so-great bottles.

Here's a snapshot of some of the wines included in the deal:

White wines

Bow & Baker Wine Company. Aromas of freshly baked brioche and honey, lead to sweet peach flavors

Aromas of freshly baked brioche and honey, lead to sweet peach flavors Côté Ombragé. Floral & lemons mixed in with a fruity finish with a touch of minerality

Floral & lemons mixed in with a fruity finish with a touch of minerality Doe's Run. Lemon & apricot with a crisp finish

Lemon & apricot with a crisp finish Florette Grove Cellars. Tropical fruit flavors like ripe papaya & citrus blossom

Tropical fruit flavors like ripe papaya & citrus blossom 2x Skysong. Light-bodied with exotic guava and lychee flavors and a hint of cotton candy



Rosé

Cloud's Escape. Crisp and light, with strawberry, cherry, and ripe blackberry

2x Lark's Tryst. Passionfruit, ripe peach and raspberry flavors



Red wines

Messrs & Co. Aromas of oak, cinnamon sticks paired with sweet pomegranate and plum flavors

Dos Zapatos. Aromas of cooking spices, earth and black licorice with notes of raspberry

Laurel Bull. Juicy blackberry joins concentrated flavors of pomegranate and raspberry

Bocina. Notes of earth, ripe blackberry and raspberry

2x Gable & Plain. Aromas of cedar and hints of dried oregano with flavors of strawberry jam and vanilla

Important things to note: