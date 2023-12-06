Score a Bundle of 15 Wines for Under $7 Each
No membership or subscription is required; just deeply discounted red, white and rosé wine to get you through December.
If you like wine but don't like spending most of your paycheck on a bottle, Swirl Wine Shop and StackSocial have teamed up to offer a bundle of 15 wines -- reds, whites or a mix -- for $55. Shipping is another $40, bringing the total to $95. Quick math tells us that's about $6.30 per bottle.
The voucher is good for 75% off the retail value of this huge heap of wine to get you through the holidays. Forget spending $20 every time you need to grab a bottle for a holiday gathering or dinner party since this bundle breaks down to less than $7 per bottle.
What's included? Most of the wines available in this package are difficult to find tons of information or reviews about, so it'll likely be some hits and misses. If you're an adventurous drinker with an open mind (and palate,) we say go for it since this is about as cheap as wine gets. Swirl Wine Shop is based in Napa, CA but these wines come from producers as near as Sonoma and as far as Argentina.
The description calls out that these are staff favorites and were chosen because they are balanced and not overly complex. Could that make them a bit bland or boring? Perhaps. You'll have to find out. Luckily, it won't cost you very much to do so and you can always make sangria with the not-so-great bottles.
Here's a snapshot of some of the wines included in the deal:
White wines
- Bow & Baker Wine Company. Aromas of freshly baked brioche and honey, lead to sweet peach flavors
- Côté Ombragé. Floral & lemons mixed in with a fruity finish with a touch of minerality
- Doe's Run. Lemon & apricot with a crisp finish
- Florette Grove Cellars. Tropical fruit flavors like ripe papaya & citrus blossom
- 2x Skysong. Light-bodied with exotic guava and lychee flavors and a hint of cotton candy
Rosé
Red wines
Important things to note:
- This purchase will get you a code to redeem for the wine bundle directly through Swirl Wine Shop.
- The sale of this bundle is for those 21 years of age and older. ID must be provided.
- Delivery is not available to Rhode Island, Mississippi, Utah, New Jersey, Arkansas, Delaware, Arizona and Hawaii. Taxes and a $40 shipping cost are added at redemption.
