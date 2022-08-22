Wrap Up Your Summer Projects With Up to 40% Off Sun Joe Pressure Washers

With summer winding down, you'll want to make sure all your seasonal projects and maintenance are taken care of. A pressure washer can be a big help when it comes to cleaning off your house, fence, driveway or vehicle, and right now you can pick one up at a discount. Today only, Woot is offering up to 40% off a selection of Sun Joe all-electric pressure washers. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to pick one up while it's on sale.
No matter what kind of cleaning job you need to tackle, you'll find a pressure washer that can handle it. If you're looking to freshen things up and remove that top layer of dirt and grime, you can pick up this Sun Joe SPX2688, with 2,050 psi and a built-in foam cannon, for $110, which is $14 off the usual price. If you have some seriously tough messes and stains to clear off, then you can grab this powerful Sun Joe XTREME, with 2,200 psi and four different quick-connect nozzles, for $160, a discount of $40. And if maneuverability is more crucial than power in your case, you can save $34 on this compact Sun Joe handheld pressure washer -- it weighs less than ten pounds but can still deliver up to 1,350 psi of cleaning power. You can grab it today for just $50.