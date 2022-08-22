Wrap Up Your Summer Projects With Up to 40% Off Sun Joe Pressure Washers

With summer winding down, you'll want to make sure all your seasonal projects and maintenance are taken care of. A pressure washer can be a big help when it comes to cleaning off your house, fence, driveway or vehicle, and right now you can pick one up at a discount. Today only, Woot is offering up to 40% off a selection of Sun Joe all-electric pressure washers. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to pick one up while it's on sale.

Read more: A Beginners Guide to Using a Pressure Washer

No matter what kind of cleaning job you need to tackle, you'll find a pressure washer that can handle it. If you're looking to freshen things up and remove that top layer of dirt and grime, you can pick up this , with 2,050 psi and a built-in foam cannon, for $110, which is $14 off the usual price. If you have some seriously tough messes and stains to clear off, then you can grab this powerful , with 2,200 psi and four different quick-connect nozzles, for $160, a discount of $40. And if maneuverability is more crucial than power in your case, you can save $34 on this compact -- it weighs less than ten pounds but can still deliver up to 1,350 psi of cleaning power. You can grab it today for just $50.