Spring Black Friday Savings Have Arrived at Home Depot. Here Are the Best Deals

With markdowns on patio furniture, grills, outdoor power equipment, major appliances and much more, now's the time to tackle home projects.

Home Depot launched its massive Spring Black Friday sale on April 4, offering up hundreds of discounts on everything you need to take on some DIY projects around the house. The retailer has big savings on indoor and outdoor power tools, patio furniture, large kitchen appliances, storage solutions and much more. If you have projects left to complete around your home, including your lawn and garden, now's the time to grab everything you need to get those nagging tasks done -- and at a great price. 

We've gone through the entire sale to save you some time and have highlighted the best deals below. However, this event is set to run from April 4 to April 28, so we'll keep this page updated as new deals drop or old deals expire to help you score the best bargains. Keep checking back so you can stock up on everything you need this season. 

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $199

When it comes to smart thermostats, it's hard to beat the sleek rounded design of the Nest Learning Thermostat. That's why it's one of our picks for the best smart learning thermostats of 2024. Not only does it look great, but it can help you save on your home's energy bill, too. The device is typically $249, and right now, you can pick it up for just $199.

Save $50
Power Tools

Grab a single tool or an all-in-one kit to outfit your toolbox with drills, impact drivers, saws and much more at deep discounts.   

Up to $200 off
Storage

Take up to 25% off select garage storage systems, steel cabinets, workbenches, closet organization and more. 

Up to 25% off
StyleWell Park Pointe 4-piece patio set: $399

This wicker conversation set comes one loveseat, two chairs a coffee table and cushions to keep all your company comfortable as you enjoy your outdoor spaces.

Save $100
Kitchen Appliances

Right now you can overhaul your kitchen with up to $2,300 in savings on select kitchen appliance packages. There are also savings on individual appliances, including washers and dryers.  

Up to $2,300 off
More Spring Black Friday savings at Home Depot:

How long does the Home Depot Spring Black Friday Sale run?

The Home Depot Spring Black Friday sale kicked off April 4 and runs until April 28, which gives you several weeks to snap up plenty of deals to help start and finish major projects around the home. Hundreds of items are seeing major price cuts, which should make it easier to afford the essentials you need to get things in your home and garden in time for summer. 

What products are discounted during the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

There are a ton of products included in Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale, including discounts on indoor and outdoor power tools, storage solutions, patio furniture, grills, major kitchen appliances, garden supplies and more. 