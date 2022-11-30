Cyber Monday Deals Still Available Deals Under $25 Deals Under $50 Giving Tuesday Tech Fails of 2022 Best Live TV Streaming Service WHO Renames Monkeypox Change These Alexa Settings
Deals

Snatch Suede Boots and More for 30% Less at Toms Throughout Cyber Week

Sales from the shoe brand are running through Cyber Week until Dec. 4.
2 min read
Close up for women's glow in the dark dino shoes
Take 30% off through Toms' friends and family sale that starts Nov. 30 through Dec. 4. 
Toms

Casual shoe brand Toms isn't stopping at Cyber Monday deals alone. Until Dec. 4, Toms is taking 30% off all of its merchandise, from the Alpargata's we know and love, to boots and sneakers, too. Now through Dec. 4, Toms is hosting its family and friends sale, which takes 30% off most store items when you use code FAM30 at checkout. There are plenty of sale items marked down as well, with up to 70% off select styles, making it a great time to grab a pair for yourself and another as a gift for a loved one. We've highlighted a few of the best deals you can find all week long, but be sure to make your selection soon, as some sizes have already begun to sell out. 

Mallow Boot Repreve: $45

Save $55

These stylish boots have quilted uppers that make it feel like you're walking on a cloud, and they stay warm and stylish all season long. This pair already has a 35% discount, which brings the price from $100 to $65. There are other colors available at various prices, but puffer olive color is the version of this boot with the code FAM30 will run you just $45 right now -- and who can complain when that color is a winter showstopper? 

$45 at Toms

Alpargata Repreve: $28

Save $32

It's the classic Toms look with a furry and cozy interior. What more could you want? And $32 off with promo code FAM30? Snag those slip-ons while you can. 

$28 at Toms

Ashland Boot: $105

Save $75

A bulkier boot but a stylish one, nevertheless, Toms' Ashland boot is classic with some upgrades. Those include water-resistant leather, a durable outsole and plenty of traction. And when you add promo code FAM30 at checkout, you'll get a whopping $75 discount.

$105 at Toms

Mallow Mule Faux Fur: $14

Save $56

These baby pink slip-on mules have a faux fur lining. They're warm enough to casually wear around the house and durable enough with the high-rebound RMAT sole to wear outside. Just be sure to use code FAM30 to unlock this price.

$14 at Toms

Fenix Sneaker Shoe: $14

Save $46

These plaid Fenix's resemble the style of the classic Van's slip-on sneaker but are nearly a third of the price of a pair right now. Normally $60, this style has already been marked down to $20, and after applying the code FAM30, you'll pay just $14.

$14 at Toms

Waterproof Men's Chukka Boot: $63

Save $77

These dapper leather boots are $77 cheaper right now when you use code FAM30. Wear them at a holiday party or a celebration. Dress them up with khakis and a blazer or down with a wool sweater and jeans. They're versatile and stylish, no matter the look. 

$63 at Toms

Frankie Boot: $98

Save $42

You can't beat a classic, sturdy black boot. This pair is water-resistant, has touches of suede and comes in a gorgeous collection of neutral colors. These are $140, but you can take 30% off with promo code FAM30, which brings the price to $98.

$98 at Toms

