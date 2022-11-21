Snag up to 50% Off Select Shoes During Vivaia's Black Friday Sale

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

For Black Friday Vivaia is offering two distinct promotions: One gives you up to select shoes and accessories, while the other gives you a discount the more you spend with the code BFCM2022 through Nov. 30. With the latter deal, you can when you buy three products (not including accessories or clearance items).

Both my flats and my sneakers by Vivaia are quite comfortable and flexible, and they complement my style very well. I haven't bought any new shoes in a while, but with this Black Friday offer, I can't pass it up. Plus, if you care about wearing apparel that's eco-friendly, this brand uses plastic bottles to develop its shoes.

Most of the shoes in the up to 50% off sale will be flats, but there will be a few pairs of boots and heels as well. The boasts a sturdy square toe and a moderate 30-millimeter heel. These shoes can be purchased for as little as $109. Do you long to put your feet in plush flats in a variety of styles? These with a square toe are a steal for $69. They look great with sweaters and knits. And buy these for the same price for a conventional pair you can wear anywhere.

The sale for up to 30% off has comparable shoes. These $69 have the traditional Aria design with a pointed toe and a wedge heel to amp up your look. While these with a pointed toe can be yours for the low price of $69 or $79 depending on the style.

There are plenty of shoes to shop for that are not only sustainable, but work well all year round. Check out the today.