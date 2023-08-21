Snag Some Crocs for Less With Big Savings on Select Styles at Walmart

Even if Crocs offend your fashion sensibilities, there's no denying that they're some of the most comfortable footwear on the market. And there's never been a better time to grab yourself a pair. Walmart is currently offering savings on a wide variety of styles for men, women and kids, plus deals on charms in case you want to add some personality to yours. There's no set expiration for these discounts though, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

You've got quite a few different pairs and styles to choose from at this sale. If you're after some classic Crocs, you can snag this pair of unisex clogs with a colorful tie dye pattern for just $30, which saves you $10 compared to the usual price. Or, if you want a more rugged pair to take on adventures, you can snag these offroad sport clogs with an adjustable heel strap for $30, $15 off the usual price. And if you need a practical pair for work, these unisex Specialist 2 clogs have closed toes, increased arch support and slip-resistant bottoms that make them a great choice for kitchen and healthcare workers. They're $8 off right now, which drops the price down to just $26.

There are plenty of pairs for kids too, like these Fun Lab Mickey Lights clogs, which you can pick up for just $29 right now, $21 off the usual price. And lots of other styles to choose from, including lined clogs, sandals, boots and sneakers.