Snag Pandemic for Your Game Night at Nearly Half Price
The Pandemic board game is perfect for spicing up family game night, working on strategy and teambuilding -- and it's only $14 today.
Board game nights with family and friends are a fun, cheap way to bond with your loved ones. If you want to spice up your collection of board game classics, the cooperative game Pandemic might be for you. Unlike other games that focus on individual or team competitiveness, this board game requires up to four players to work as a team, come up with a strategy and solve multiple public health crises. And, right now, this game is just $14 at Walmart -- that's nearly a 50% discount.
Whether you want to play with friends or family, Pandemic is educational and designed for players 8 years old and up. You can include your kids and other young family members, or even pull it out to let kids play on their own while staying away from screens.
This award-winning game usually costs $27, but is now on sale for only $14, making it a great time to add it to your collection. However, this deal does not have a set expiration date, so the price could change at any time. The game consists of cards and squares you use to label places with epidemics, outbreaks and spreading pandemics. There are multiple roles, including a scientist and quarantine specialist that help control these new diseases. Though the topic sounds grim, the game manages to make public health fun. Since the purpose is to eradicate diseases around the world, players will also exercise their geography skills as they try to reach their objectives.
Asmodee, the game's manufacturer, also created add-ons you can use to add more pizzazz to the Pandemic game -- but those are sold separately.
If you're into board games and want to see what other titles you can nab at a discount, check out these other family-friendly board game deals.
