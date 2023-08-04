Snag Huge Savings With Early Back-to-School Deals from Nike, Adidas, and More

It's still very much summer but the back-to-school deals and steals are already pouring in. Brands like Nike, Adidas, Reebok, and others are currently offering huge discounts on some of their most popular gear. So if you've already picked up the best laptop and supplies for the new year of school, then it's time to grab some new clothes and kicks to make sure everyone is stepping out in style. Additionally, while these deals are aimed toward the back-to-school crowd, you definitely don't need to be a student to take advantage of the huge savings.

Looking for more back-to-school discounts and coupons? CNET has the current best deals from Nike, Adidas, Reebok, and many more, along with promo code offers, updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.