Snag Huge Savings With Early Back-to-School Deals from Nike, Adidas, and More
Step out in style with these back-to-school deals.
It's still very much summer but the back-to-school deals and steals are already pouring in. Brands like Nike, Adidas, Reebok, and others are currently offering huge discounts on some of their most popular gear. So if you've already picked up the best laptop and supplies for the new year of school, then it's time to grab some new clothes and kicks to make sure everyone is stepping out in style. Additionally, while these deals are aimed toward the back-to-school crowd, you definitely don't need to be a student to take advantage of the huge savings.
Nike is probably one of the most popular brands when it comes to back-to-school gear, and this sale almost feels too good to be true. Right now, you can save up to 60% off all back-to-school styles, plus an additional 20% off with the code SCHOOL20. The sale includes clothing, like some of the brand's best-selling hoodies and fleece pants.
Adidas is another go-to brand for back-to-school gear, and you can also get up to 60% off clothing and shoes right now. Plus, if you use the code KIDS, you'll get an additional 30% off. This brings the Swift Run 1.0 kicks to as low as $35 (before tax and shipping). The Swifts are an amazing pair of shoes. They're stylish, versatile, and most importantly durable. And if you're picking these up for the kids, you want shoes that last.
Dick's Sporting Goods brings together all your favorite brands under one roof (or website) and right now, all things back-to-school are on sale. If you're looking to stock up on some Patagonia goodies, then this one is for you. Dick's is currently offering 50% off many brands, including Patagonia.
Under Armour is also getting in on the back-to-school sales with 25% off its gear. If UA is your preferred brand then consider stocking up on all your essentials, including hoodies, backpacks and more.
And last but certainly not least, Reebok is offering 40% to 50% off its back-to-school gear with the coupon code: BACKTOSCHOOL. Reebok has a host of great items to choose from but this classic track jacket is an absolute steal, coming in at just $45 after savings.
