Snag Discounted Prices on Thousands of Chairs at Office Depot

Who doesn't love a good chair? You'll find everything for your home in this sale, from office to gaming chairs.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Chair on a orange background
Office Depot

Office Depot is running a holiday chair sale with thousands of chairs on sale with prices as low as $107. There are also multiple deals across the website, from tech accessories to office supplies at up to 60% off. 

Protect your back with this Realspace Modern Comfort Winsley bonded leather midback manager's chair for $110 (save $180). This chair provides you with height adjustment and tilt lock to customize your chair and is rated up to 275 pounds. This Serta Style Hannah II high-back office chair is $160 (save $70). This microfiber chair supports 250 pounds and has a waterfall seat cushion that slopes down to reduce stress on your legs. 

On the gaming side, you can get this basic Lifestyle Solutions Ollie gaming chair for the low price of $111 (save $79). And this Highmore Avatar adjustable gaming chair is $150 (save $120) and features adjustable armrests, a lumbar pillow and detachable headrest.

While you're shopping for chairs, check out the rest of these deals at Office Depot:

