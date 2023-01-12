Golden Globes Highlights Flight Delays ChatGPT to Rule 2023 Worst Products of CES Apple's Plan for Device Screens WWE's Stephanie McMahon Quits Social Security Benefits CNET Shopping
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Snag an Extra 40% Off All Sale Styles at Fossil

There are watches, bags, watches and much more on sale to complete every outfit.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
A black watch and black purse
Fossil

When you need to upgrade your life, sometimes the easiest way to do this is by changing your style. If you're looking to do that on a budget, you can check out Fossil's sale for an extra 40% off all sale styles from watches to bags.

See at Fossil

When you factor in the additional discount, everyone can find something budget-friendly. Taking a trip overnight? Use this Miles duffle for $158 for your next trip. This duffle has one adjustable and detachable crossbody strap, and fits a 15-inch laptop plus a big phone like an iPhone 14 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Prefer a crossbody bag? This Kinley small crossbody is just $68 (in insignia blue) and the lining is made with 100% recycled materials.

If you're a fan of Fossil's watches, you'll likely love the smartwatches on sale too. Right now, you can snag a Gen 5E smartwatch in two-tone stainless steel for $129. With this smartwatch you can answer calls, get notifications, control your music and more using Android or iOS. For an even more affordable watch, you can keep it simple with a Privateer chronograph medium brown leather watch for just $48.

Its beautiful wallets can hold all of your important cards and look good doing it. Get a Madison multifunction for $25, Jori bifold for $17 or Steven bifold for $23.

For the rest of the sale, head over to Fossil today.

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Install our CNET Shopping extension, and we'll look for available promo codes for your favorite brands to add to your cart with a single click.