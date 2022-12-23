Snag an Echo Show 15 for $185 Get a Free $20 Gift Card

Smart displays can keep you organized and simplify your life. If you've been considering investing in one that can serve as your home hub, now is a great time to pull the trigger. Best Buy has slashed the price on Amazon's Echo Show 15 smart display by $65, meaning you'll pay just $185. Plus, you'll get a $20 e-gift card to Best Buy as a bonus, bringing the total savings value to $85. (Your $20 digital gift card will be e-mailed after your purchase is fulfilled.) This deal won't last long, so we recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later to take advantage of these savings.

The Echo Show 15 is the largest smart display in Amazon's lineup, and this mammoth can just about do it all. It comes with a 15.6-inch high-definition screen that is perfect for keeping you entertained while multitasking or getting step-by-step recipe guides while cooking -- the options are endless. And you can add your other smart devices to the home screen for a quick-access dashboard.

Not only can you stream content on your Echo Show 15, but you can also access apps for a digital calendar, sticky notes, to-do lists and more. When you're not actively using the display, it can double as a digital photo frame. And it's also equipped with a 5 megapixel camera for when you want to make video calls. (But there is a physical camera shutter when you want privacy.) The display can be mounted to a wall or displayed either portrait or landscape with a -- however, you'll have to purchase that separately.