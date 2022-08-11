Snag a 2nd-Gen Lenovo Smart Clock for 33% Off Today Only at Best Buy

The second generation of Lenovo's Smart Clock display is even smarter than the first. Along with some other new features like a built-in nightlight, the latest model also adds a wireless charging dock, making it the perfect companion for your nightstand. And right now, you can pick one up at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy has the 2nd-gen Lenovo Smart Clock on sale for $30 off, dropping the price down to just $60. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.

With its compact design and smaller-than-average 4-inch display, the Lenovo Smart Clock is designed to fit comfortably on smaller nightstands and bedside tables. And the new wireless charging dock, which delivers 10 watts of power and has a USB-A port on the back to charge a second device, can help eliminate some of those tangled charging cables cluttering your nightstand as well. If you don't use wireless charging, the clock can be used without the charging dock as well.

The Lenovo Smart Clock is powered by Google Assistant, so it can be used to control other Assistant-enabled smart devices in your house, as well as any smart devices from Arlo, Nest, Wink and Hue. You can also use it to check the weather, get updates on the news and review your schedule for the day, as well as set morning and nightly routines. And you can personalize the clock face using your Google Photos albums.

CNET reviewer Molly Price preferred the 2nd-gen Google Nest Hub at full price, though this simpler Lenovo Smart Clock makes a much more compelling case at this discounted price, especially if you need a wireless charger, which the Nest doesn't have. It's also worth noting that the is on sale for $45 as well right now. Either way you'll be getting a great smart display at a solid price.