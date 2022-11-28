Snag 30% Off the Base Rental Car Rate From Hertz for Cyber Monday

'Tis the season for traveling. Whether you're planning a trip home for the holidays or simply looking to recharge after spending Thanksgiving with a full house, Hertz has a special deal that could help.

Customers can save up to 30% off the base rate if they book now through Nov. 29 on almost all car classes, including electric vehicles. (Dream car class is excluded.) The offer is valid for car pickups between Nov. 25 and Jan. 31 at airport sites (and through Jan. 9 at off-airport locations). That means you can take advantage of this offer now and into the new year.

Are you thinking about a drive to the beach during this hectic season? Maybe your dream getaway is a rustic ride into the snowy mountains. Either way, you can head to Hertz.com and its Cyber Deals page to redeem the offer. A minimum one-day rental is required to take advantage of the deal.