Slip Into Something Comfy With Massive Savings on Crocs at Walmart

Crocs, love them or hate them, are something of a phenomenon. Once mocked, they're now the must-have accessory for just about everyone -- and it helps that they're also incredibly comfortable to wear, even for extended periods of time. That makes them a great option for people who spend their days on their feet, whether that's in a hospital ward, working at a school or just looking after your own kids at home. Now's your chance to kit the entire family out with a new pair of Crocs while saving up to 50%. But do it soon, we can't vouch for how long Walmart will keep this deal on the table.

We'd be the first to admit that people in the market for a new pair of running shoes or even just a great pair of workout shoes should probably look elsewhere. But if comfort is your ultimate aim, coupled with a side helping of pizazz, you really can't go wrong with Crocs.

This Walmart sale has offers for the whole family including a gorgeous pair of Toddler crocs for just $30. These adult Crocs have a stylish band across the bottom and are half price right now, meaning you can score a pair for $28. Plus, you'll find a variety of styles right now, including this pair of Swiftwater Wave flip-flops, which come in at $26 currently.

There are different colors available, although the prices might differ slightly. Note that the available sizes for these discounted Crocs can vary wildly, too, so make sure you're getting the right size for your or your loved one's feet.

Already have the shoes but want to treat yourself to some charms instead? There are plenty of options to choose from with prices starting at just $5. Just remember what we said about timing -- we don't know how long these prices, colors or sizes will be on offer so grab your new Crocs now while you still can.