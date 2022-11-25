Show Up in Style This Holiday With 35% Off a Rent the Runway Membership

If you're searching for a way to change up your style without breaking your bank account then now's the time to . Rent the Runway allows you to rent designer pieces at department store prices. The website offers two plans: a $94 a month plan that allows you to rent up to four designer items or a $144 a month plan that allows you to rent up to 8 designer pieces a month. This Black Friday, new customers can receive 35% off the first two months of their memberships.

Whether you're shopping for a special occasion or simply for a new statement piece to wear to work, there's hundreds of options at your disposal on Rent the Runway. The best part of it all; within two days the items of your choosing will be at your doorstep. Customers can keep rentals as long as needed and have the option of purchasing any item they fall in love with at a members-only discounted price. Rent the Runway makes for a great gift for anyone constantly being called out for outfit repeating. With a membership you'll never need to repeat an outfit again.