Deals

Shop Up to 60% Off Clearance During Macy's Lowest Prices of the Season Sale

There's something for everyone with home essentials, clothing and more on sale ahead of Black Friday.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
A men's watch paired with a bottle of women's perfume
Macy's

If you're already looking out for early Black Friday deals, the current sale at Macy's is worth a look, with a selection of newly reduced products offering some of the lowest prices of the season through Oct. 31.

See at Macy's

Across the home section, there are a ton of products in kitchen, bath and bedding. One of the most inexpensive things on sale is this nonstick 13-piece cookware set by Tools of the Trade for $30. If you buy this cookware set, you're saving yourself a whopping $90. Another steal is this 10-piece cutlery set by Cuisinart. These $14 knives have ergonomic handles and save you $26. While you're shopping for cookware, grab this Cook with Color four-piece mixing bowl for $8 (save $22) or this spoon rest by the Martha Stewart collection for $7 ($13). 

Clothing deals are also available. This men's waffle knit thermal by Polo Ralph Lauren is $32 (save $18), a Guess men's hooded puffer coat reminiscent of the '90s is $79 (save $146) and for a nice dress shirt take a look at this $28 men's classic-fit, stretch-collar, noniron, blue stripe dress shirt.

Women have even more clothing options to choose from. Check out this women's walker coat by Lauren Ralph Lauren for $155 (save $190). This is a wool blend walker coat that's warm and looks sophisticated, no matter what else you're wearing. This women's single breasted coat by Calvin Klein is $175, saving you $215. And you can ditch the traditional hoodie and grab this junior's sherpa quarter-zip long-sleeve top for $16.

Should you be interested, there are other products you can pick up from the kids, shoes and jewelry sections. For the entire sale, head over to Macy's while you still can to grab some of the lowest prices you'll see at this retailer.

