Shop the QVC Holiday Gift-A-Thon This Weekend to Prepare for the Holidays
Snag holiday gifts for everyone on your list without breaking the bank -- and get an extra $30 in savings.
Still seeking the perfect holiday gift? QVC's Holiday Gift-A-Thon is a great chance to score those elusive items that are still on your holiday shopping list or treat yourself to something you've been wanting. Tons of items are marked down right now, including headphones, beauty products, small kitchen appliances, home goods and more.
There are plenty of amazing deals happening right now. A few of the highlights include big savings on goods for the home and the kitchen, but there are also plenty of markdowns on tech, fashion, beauty and more. And if you're a first time customer at QVC, you can use promo code HOLIDAY30 to get $30 off your first purchase of $60 or more. You'll also get free shipping on your order. This coupon expires tonight, so get your order in soon if you want to take advantage of these extra savings.
For those seeking some big savings in the kitchen, the Vitamix One 32-ounce blender and accessory bundle is a great prep tool for smoothies, milkshakes, salsas and more worth checking out. It lists for $249, but right now you can score this deal for just $160. And to tackle chores around the house, you can grab the iRobot Roomba S9 Plus. This self-emptying robot vacuum usually goes for $790 at QVC, but you can score one for yourself for just $500 right now.
Other markdowns that make great gifts include a $50 discount on the Cricut Mug Press, which brings the price to $149 or this Dooney & Bourke pebble leather crossbody bag for $150. That's an $88 discount on its usual price. You can also bring your entertainment space to the next level with the Bose Smart Soundbar 300. QVC has slashed the list price by $179, bringing the cost to just $270. One other popular pick this season that can also give you a little peace of mind is investing in a video doorbell. Right now QVC has a bundle that includes the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and an Indoor Security Camera together for just $140 -- that's a $60 discount on its list price. And for more great gift ideas, be sure to check out our top-rated gifts for the season.
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
