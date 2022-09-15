iPhone 14 Review iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Amazon's Hidden Coupon Page Sony VR Headset PSVR 2 Hands-On iOS 16 Cheat Sheet GoPro Hero 11 Black Hands-On iPad Deals Best Ellipticals
Deals

Shop Sally Beauty's 2-for-$12 Sale for Affordable Hair Care Today

Get the shine, conditioning and smoothing you need with products for all hair types.

Robin Mosley
Keeping your hair in great shape is tough. If you're someone with dry hair, sometimes you need to be vigilant as the fall and winter seasons can make your hair brittle. And if your hair is naturally oily, too much product can make it unmanageable. No matter what your hair care issue may be, you can snag two products for just $12 at Sally Beauty and make your hair care routine a bit easier. 

There are over 500 products on sale, from conditioners to masks that you can grab, and while these products have different prices once you add them to your cart, both will reduce in price to meet the $12 deal. You may be wondering, "Well, if I can get two for $12, can I get four for $24?" And the answer is yes. All you have to do is add your products to your cart to see the savings.

While you can pick up a ton of items from brands such as Ion, Beyond The Zone, Biotera and more, I'm a huge fan of always looking at dupe brands such as Generic Value Products. If you're a fan of Paul Mitchell but you're not so sure about the prices, you can get this tea tree oil shampoo and conditioner with a similar formula without the high prices. Love It's a 10 Miracle? Check out this deep conditioning mask and leave in treatment, both with keratin.

You can enhance your hair with a variety of products at a fair price. But this offer won't last forever, so if you want affordable hair care, take a look at the larger sale at Sally Beauty right now.

