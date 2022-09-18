Should You Upgrade to iPhone 14? iPhone 14 Deals iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Review Don't Update to iOS 16 Yet Apple Watch 8 Review Apple Watch SE (2022) Review Apple Watch 8 Deal Google's $100M Settlement
Deals

Shop Member-Exclusive Discounts and Rewards at Target's Circle Week Sale

It's free to sign up and you can save 20% on tons of home goods, earn double the reward points and much more all week long.
Target's dog mascot, logo and "circle" in white text against a red background.
Target

If you don't have a Target Circle account yet, you should. It's free to sign up, and right now it could score you some serious savings. Today kicks off Target Circle Week, which means there are tons of great deals and discounts that members can take advantage of. On top of exclusive savings like 30% off jeans and 20% off bedding, Circle members will also get extra perks like double reward points and a $5 bonus with a qualifying purchase of $25 or more. Circle Week ends on Sept. 24, so be sure to get all your orders in before then to take advantage of these great savings.

There are a few tech and gadget deals to shop, like 30% off Logitech mice, but Circle Week is also a great chance to stock up on everyday household supplies for less.

You'll find tons of smaller discounts on all kinds of basic home goods, and the savings can really start to add up. There's 20% off Hefty garbage bags, which saves you around $2 on a pack of 50, and $1 off Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, which drops the price down to just $4.

There are deals on plenty of other household basics, too, like a set of six washcloths for just $2, or a decorative succulent terrarium for just $16, $4 off the usual price. And with Halloween just around the corner, you can also save 20% on all kinds of costumes and accessories.

