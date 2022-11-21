Score Up to 50% Off Kate Spade Handbags and Small Leather Goods Today

Kate Spade has a Black Friday preview sale where you can enjoy up to 50% off select handbags and small leather goods with the code BFPREVIEW through Nov. 22.
You can get this All Day Lovely Leopard pop large tote for $149. This tote has an open top and a dog clip closure, plus a detachable bracelet pouch. This tote can hold an iPad, an A4 binder and a 13-inch laptop. Made with Saffiano leather, this $119 Morgan zip-around continental wallet comes in three different colors and has 12 card slots and four zip pockets. If a wristlet is more your style, grab this Morgan gusseted wristlet for $59.
If you've been waiting to grab a backpack, get this Little Better Sam nylon laptop backpack for $137. Another Little Better Sam option is this nylon small shoulder bag for $107. Other stylish options include this Voyage large saddle bag for $215, made with Italian small grain textured leather, and this Thompson small top handle bag for $179, made with pebbled leather.
There's plenty of additional handbags to shop for. If you want to add to your collection or for someone else, head over to Kate Spade for more.