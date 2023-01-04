Score Up to 45% Off Select Tools and Free Two Day Shipping at Home Depot

Home Depot is running a deal for select tools and tool accessories for with free two-day delivery. This sale is great for someone looking to build something or replace older tools with new ones. You'll have a lot of brands to choose from such as Ryobi, Milwaukee and DeWalt at a discount through Jan. 29.

Get this for $199 (save $100). In this kit, you'll get needed tools including a circular saw, impact drive, LED light and much more. Milwaukee fans can snag a for $499 (save $500). And when it's time to clean up shop, use this for the low price of $70 (save $49). With this vacuum, you can store your accessories and drain any liquids quickly.

For those of you who need better storage, there are several options to choose from. Need a tool bag? This is just $15. This small from Milwaukee is $35, while this is $1218 (save $429).

For more, head over to . Check out additional deals below:

: $319 (save $30)

: $729 ($70)

: $139 (save $20)

: $1114 (save $59)

: $149 (save $51)