Score Up to 45% Off Select Tools and Free Two Day Shipping at Home Depot

Robin Mosley
Home Depot is running a deal for select tools and tool accessories for up to 45% off with free two-day delivery. This sale is great for someone looking to build something or replace older tools with new ones. You'll have a lot of brands to choose from such as Ryobi, Milwaukee and DeWalt at a discount through Jan. 29.

Get this six-tool combo kit from Ryobi for $199 (save $100). In this kit, you'll get needed tools including a circular saw, impact drive, LED light and much more. Milwaukee fans can snag a seven-tool kit for $499 (save $500). And when it's time to clean up shop, use this Ridgid 16-gallon wet/dry shop vacuum for the low price of $70 (save $49). With this vacuum, you can store your accessories and drain any liquids quickly.

For those of you who need better storage, there are several options to choose from. Need a tool bag? This Husky 12-in-4 pocket zippered tool bag is just $15. This small five-compartment organizer from Milwaukee is $35, while this Gladiator 15-drawer hammered granite mobile tool chest combo is $1218 (save $429). 

For more, head over to Home Depot. Check out additional deals below:

