Score Sunglass Lenses and Frames for 20% Off at Lensabl Until May 31

If you wear glasses, you know they need to be replaced periodically. This expense can add up over the years, but thanks to deals such as Lensabl's current eyewear spring savings event, you can get yourself an updated pair for less. The retailer is offering several deals right now. Its biggest markdown gets you 20% off on sunglass lenses with coupon code SUN20. You can also save 15% on other lenses and frames with code SEE15 and 10% off contacts with code CONTACTS10. These deals last until May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Lensabl sells frames from brands such as Oakley, Kate Spade, Tommy Hilfiger and Ray-Ban, as well as affordable alternatives, so you can find something to fit any style or budget. To redeem any coupon savings, you must enter the corresponding coupon code at checkout. All codes exclude the following frames: Bose, Gamer Advantage, Goodr, James Oro, Rheos and Willows.

If you prefer contacts, Lensabl has a selection of daily, bi-weekly, monthly, astigmatism and multifocal lenses. It sells brands such as Acuvue, Biofinity, Proclear and more. Lensabl also works with multiple vision insurance companies and they have a form you can use to see whether or not you qualify for a reimbursement of at least $150. They also accept Linneo payments from your insurance.

These savings are a great way to score prescription sunglasses, regular glasses or contacts at a bit of a discount. Just remember the event lasts until May 31. Need a new pair of glasses but want to see what else is out there? Here's a list of some of the best online eyewear shops.