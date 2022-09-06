Score a Refurb Apple Watch Deal From Just $85 Ahead of Series 8 Unveiling

With a rumored Apple Watch Series 8 launch looming, Woot has kicked off a sale on a variety of previous-gen Apple Watch models with . Though it's possible that an Apple Watch announcement at Apple's Sept. 7 media event could trigger some price drops at various retailers on the current lineup, any discounts launching on new devices are unlikely to compete with Woot's one-day promotion on refurbished devices when it comes to price.

Woot's sale includes a variety of Apple Watch models released from the Apple Watch Series 3 up to 2020's Apple Watch Series 6. And while these may be older models, they still pack in plenty of powerful specs and performance for the price. The Series 6, which you can , boasts 18 hours of battery life, an always-on display, water resistance up to 50 meters, and advanced health features like SpO2 tracking.

If you're just after basic smart watch functions like music streaming, health metrics, wrist calling and notifications, the Apple Watch Series 5 is still a solid choice, and you can . If you want to spend as little as possible on an Apple Watch, consider the Series 3 -- but be aware that this model is now several years old and won't get the WatchOS 9 update due this month. As a starter smartwatch, it will give you a feel for Apple's wearable ecosystem without spending more than you need to, though it's probably worth to get the newer Series 4 if you can.

All of the Apple Watch models available at this sale have been rated as "Scratch and Dent" grade refurbs. That means that while they have been tested and confirmed to be in full working condition, they will have noticeable cosmetic blemishes, according to Woot's refurb grading and criteria.

If you decide you don't want a refurbished smartwatch, you can still find great Apple Watch deals at various retailers including the current-gen Series 7. Just keep in mind that buying new means you'll be paying more.