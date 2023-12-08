X
Score Huge Discounts on Lego Sets for All the Family This Holiday Season

Whether you're shopping for kids or adults, there's something for everyone across these retailer sales.

It's the holiday season and if you haven't already started gift shopping then you're falling behind. Lego sets make great gifts for anyone on your list -- whether a child or a child at heart. There are so many options when it comes to Lego. You can keep it simple with basic building sets or you can take things up a notch with niche sets. For example, if someone on your list is a writer then consider the typewriter Lego set. Or if your loved one loves Marvel then there's a set for that too. And the best part? Right now, several retailers are offering huge discounts on a variety of sets for the holidays.

lego-friends-advent-calendar.png
Lego

Walmart

Up to 65% off Lego sets on sale

See at Walmart

Walmart may actually have everything you need to complete your holiday shopping, including Lego sets up to 65% off. If you or someone you love is into polar bears then this Lego wintertime polar bears Christmas decor set would be the perfect gift. This set is adorable and makes two polar bears rotating around with a Christmas tree. It's available for just $25.

lego-iron-man-armory.png
Lego

Lego

Up to 30% off Lego Star Wars sets

See at Lego

Lego itself is also having a huge sale, including on popular Disney, Star Wars and Marvel sets. The Iron Man Armory set is included in this holiday sale and is currently down to just $63. That's down from $90. It includes almost 500 pieces and allows you to explore Tony Stark's famous hall of armor.

The LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box is displayed against a blue background.
Lego/CNET

Target

Save 20% on select Lego sets

See at Target

If you want to keep things a little more simple then consider hitting up Target for 20% off. Right now, Target has the classic large creative brick box set for just $28. This set would be perfect for the little ones in your life. It gives them the freedom to build their own toys and the possibilities are endless. 

