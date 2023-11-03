Score a Solo Stove for Under $100 Plus More Hot Early Black Friday Deals

With temperatures starting to plummet, there's a perfect solution to cabin fever: an outdoor fire pit. And Solo Stove is one of our favorite outdoor fire pits ranking high in our roundup for Best Smokeless Fire Pit and Best Small Fire Pit. Right now Solo Stoveis offering up to $100 off fire pits with a Black FIREday Sale you won't want to miss.

Solo Stoves are a cult favorite for a reason: they're smart, portable, and have smokeless technology: a venting system reduces the amount of smoke and ash coming from teh fire. Right now, Solo Stove is offering the lowest prices of the year, so you can score several models of the Solo Stove at savings ranging from $10 to $100. There's no offer code required and right now, there is no listed end date for these savings, but we'll update this post if that changes.

The Bonfire 2.0-- which we ranked as the Best Smokeless Firepit of 2023 -- comes in five different colors and can be personalized, is $225, a $75 savings on the regular retail price of $299. The Mesa is our favorite mini fire pit and is tabletop-size and comes in seven different colors. The Mesa clocks in at just under $90, a savings of $50 on the regular price of $140. The Yukon, the largest of Solo Stove's fire pits, is discounted by $100 making it $400 right now.

You can also save on bonfire bundles, which include things like fire pit surrounds and even Adirondack chairs. Plus accessories and wood packs are discounted too. Solo Stove offers free shipping on all orders over $99 and all stoves come with a lifetime warranty.