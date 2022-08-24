Score a Free $50 Gift Card With Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 Preorders at Best Buy

Fitbit just announced a slate of new devices and you can already score a deal on a pair of its new products. Its updated Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatches have gone up for preorder at Best Buy . If you're likely to be shopping at Best Buy again in the future, that's like getting over 15% cash back. You'll also score six months of Fitbit Premium with your purchase. It's unclear how long these Fitbit deals will last, though the new devices are expected to ship on Sept. 23.

Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers on the market and, though the company is now a part of Google, is continuing to release products under the popular Fitbit brand. Google is preparing to launch its own-brand Pixel Watch this fall, though the new Fitbit devices continue to offer support for iOS as well as Android which will be one key differentiator.

The new Sense 2 offers a thinner and lighter design with six-day battery life. A new type of sensor tech that Google and Fitbit are calling "continuous electrodermal activity," or cEDA, has been added that can look for possible signs of stress while heart rate, sleep and activity tracking are all still on board. New Google features like Google Wallet and turn-by-turn Google Maps are expected as updates in the fall, too.

The Versa 4 is also slimmer than its predecessor and brings back the physical side button for easier navigation. The Versa 4 has the same six-day battery life and selection of health-oriented features as the Versa 3, though the new model can track up to 40 different types of workouts, including new choices such as CrossFit, dance, skiing and HIIT, compared to the Versa 3's roughly 20 workout types.