Wake Up to Big Memorial Day Discounts at Atlas for the Coffee Lover in Your Life

If you know a true coffee connoisseur with an upcoming birthday or special celebration, we've got a gift that may be a little more exciting than a new mug. Atlas Coffee Club will ship exotic coffees from around the world right to their front door, and right now you can save up to $41 on gift subscriptions thanks to its current discount on subscriptions. You'll want to get signed up quickly if you want to score these savings, as this deal is bound to end soon. If you want just one bag of coffee, you can save 50% off your first purchase with our exclusive code CNETMemorialDay until May 29.

Atlas Coffee Club is one of our favorite coffee subscriptions out there at the moment and allows you to choose between whole beans, grounds or pods for Keurig and Nespresso brewers. There are three-, six- and 12-month subscriptions available, and you can choose between a half-bag, one bag or two bags per shipment. Right now, you can save $10 on the three-month gift, $21 on the six-month gift or $51 on the 12-month gift.

And if you're prefer pods, you can also choose a coffee pod subscription. You can choose espresso, Keurig-compatible or Nespresso-compatible pods. And all shipments include postcards from the origin country and a helpful guide with notes about the taste, origins and history.