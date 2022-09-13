Score a $99 DIY Coding Kit With a 1-Year Programming Subscription at Stacksocial

Hobbies can often turn into a lucrative job when you put in the time. With the rise in gaming among kids, a good way to bring their passion for it to life is with a coding kit. Today Stacksocial has a duo deal where you can get a Twin Science DIY coding kit and one-year of programming adventures through (save 36%) through Sept. 16.

This bundle deal is for ages eight and up, and features weekly 45-minute lessons with four projects to learn the basic concepts of coding. Plus, your kids will learn much-needed critical thinking and problem-solving skills. And when they're done with all four projects, they can continue the learning process using guided lessons, supported by digital and physical tools through Twin School.

The lessons found on this app are led by educational experts and make learning gamified. The platform is monitored 24/7 to ensure your kid is protected while they're taking on programming challenges one step at a time. As someone who started learning C# for fun, take it from me, the sooner you engage your kids in programming, the better.

If you want to give your kids a head start with programming, do it using a bundle deal like this. Head over to for more.