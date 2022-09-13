iOS 16 Is Here Disney D23 Expo: Everything Announced iPhone 14 vs. 13 iPhone 14 Preorder Deals $200 Off Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Best Wi-Fi Speakers Apple TV Plus: Best Movies Roku Software Update
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Score a $99 DIY Coding Kit With a 1-Year Programming Subscription at Stacksocial

Dive into a kit that teaches the basic concepts of coding to kids.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Two kids completing a programming challenge
Stacksocial

Hobbies can often turn into a lucrative job when you put in the time. With the rise in gaming among kids, a good way to bring their passion for it to life is with a coding kit. Today Stacksocial has a duo deal where you can get a Twin Science DIY coding kit and one-year of programming adventures through Twin School for just $99 (save 36%) through Sept. 16.

See at Stacksocial

This bundle deal is for ages eight and up, and features weekly 45-minute lessons with four projects to learn the basic concepts of coding. Plus, your kids will learn much-needed critical thinking and problem-solving skills. And when they're done with all four projects, they can continue the learning process using guided lessons, supported by digital and physical tools through Twin School. 

The lessons found on this app are led by educational experts and make learning gamified. The platform is monitored 24/7 to ensure your kid is protected while they're taking on programming challenges one step at a time. As someone who started learning C# for fun, take it from me, the sooner you engage your kids in programming, the better.

If you want to give your kids a head start with programming, do it using a bundle deal like this. Head over to Stacksocial for more. 

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.