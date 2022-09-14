Score 60% Off Joann's Entire Halloween and Fall Stock Today

We're just a few weeks away from Halloween and this is the perfect time to grab everything you need to make your home or classroom spooky. During Joann's new season savings sale, you can get up to 60% off the entire stock of fall and Halloween products with same day pick-up when you order by 3 pm. Plus, you can also get 20% off your total online purchase (on regular sale items) with the code 20PICK.
If you want the fabric to design your own Halloween outfit or just use it as a tablecloth for decoration, you can get it at prices starting as low as $2. For example, this Singer witches hat Halloween one-piece cotton fabric quarter is $2 and features a pumpkin, black cat and witches hat design. But for something pumpkin themed, snag a Pop! Black happy jack-o-lanterns knit fabric for $8 a yard (save $5).
There are plenty of fake pumpkins to decorate the inside and outside of your home too. One suggestion is this Place & Time Halloween 10-inch jack-o'-lantern pumpkin is $18 (save $12) that has the classic carved pumpkin design. Or check out this eerie Halloween 7.8-inch LED spooky skeleton pumpkin, also for $18. Other options include a Halloween 36-inch posable skeleton for $24 (save $16) and small bat wall decor for $12.
And of course, if you love making Halloween-themed food, you can always pick up a mold that can give your cakes some Halloween flair.
Considering that Halloween is not that far away, you should take advantage of this sale so you can get decorations and all of your fun crafts for less. Check out the rest of the sale at Joann's for more.