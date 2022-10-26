Surface Pro 9 Review iOS 16 Features That Drain Batteries Anker's First 3D Printer HRV and You Netflix Password Sharing Trauma Changes You Thanksgiving Turkey Costs Rise Best Buy Sale
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Score 30% Off Tarte Foundation, Mascara and More at Ulta Beauty

Love Tarte Cosmetics? Here's your chance to get everything from palettes to highlighters on sale today.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
A Tarte Cosmetics palette and its new foundation and concealer combo side by side
Tarte Cosmetics

Ulta Beauty is running a brand-new sale offering 30% off Tarte Cosmetics through Oct. 29. Not everything is on sale. But there are 42 products available that you can grab right now that will enhance any look, including one for Halloween.

See at Ulta Beauty

As someone who has used Tarte Cosmetics before, there are a few standouts worth checking out, but if you already know what you need, dive right in. First up is this Busy Gal Brows tinted brow gel for $13. This is the product you'll need to get those sparse brows looking naturally full. Another item is this Sugar Rush lash smoothie volumizing hemp mascara. For $17, you can get lengthy and curly eyelashes. 

If you love a shiny lip gloss, check out this Sugar Rush lip slip vegan lip oil for just $10. I use this lip oil regularly, and it doesn't fail to shine or keep my lips moisturized. Lip oils are great, but if you want a liquid lipstick, try this $12 Sugar Rush sugar coat velvet liquid lipstick. This lipstick will dry with a matte finish. 

Other options include a Clay Play face-shaping palette for $32, Quick Stick waterproof shadow and line for $18 and Cake Butter whipped body butter for $20. 

There are a ton of Tarte Cosmetics products worth your time, and even more so since they're on sale. Head over to Ulta Beauty before this offer ends.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.