Score 30% Off Tarte Foundation, Mascara and More at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty is running a brand-new sale offering 30% off Tarte Cosmetics through Oct. 29. Not everything is on sale. But there are 42 products available that you can grab right now that will enhance any look, including one for Halloween.
As someone who has used Tarte Cosmetics before, there are a few standouts worth checking out, but if you already know what you need, dive right in. First up is this Busy Gal Brows tinted brow gel for $13. This is the product you'll need to get those sparse brows looking naturally full. Another item is this Sugar Rush lash smoothie volumizing hemp mascara. For $17, you can get lengthy and curly eyelashes.
If you love a shiny lip gloss, check out this Sugar Rush lip slip vegan lip oil for just $10. I use this lip oil regularly, and it doesn't fail to shine or keep my lips moisturized. Lip oils are great, but if you want a liquid lipstick, try this $12 Sugar Rush sugar coat velvet liquid lipstick. This lipstick will dry with a matte finish.
Other options include a Clay Play face-shaping palette for $32, Quick Stick waterproof shadow and line for $18 and Cake Butter whipped body butter for $20.
There are a ton of Tarte Cosmetics products worth your time, and even more so since they're on sale. Head over to Ulta Beauty before this offer ends.