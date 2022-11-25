Score 25% Off Select Cratejoy Subscription Boxes Today

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Looking for a subscription service that may provide you or a member of your family with hours of entertainment? Check out Cratejoy's Black Friday deal for for everything from gaming to fashion through Nov. 26 using the code BF2022 at checkout.

There are a few reasons why this Cratejoy sale is fantastic. The first is that there are a variety of interests that can appeal to a wide range of people, and the second is the quality of the products included in each box are worth the subscription. For example, I tried the international snacks box for Japanese snacks and it was packed full of chips, cookies, gum and other candies I can't find anywhere (trust me I tried).

While I can't say you'll love everything in your Cratejoy box, I can say that you'll be exposed to new experiences each month. Instead of paying $37 for tasty , you can now get it for $28. Looking for healthier snacks to munch on throughout the week? The starts at $20. And when you want a nice drink, make your own unique mocktails at home with a subscription box.

If you're looking for subscription boxes for your kids, there are plenty that will engage them in learning experiences from reading, science, self-care and more. Starting at $16, this includes two books in each box to encourage reading. For the same price you can snag this too.

Crafty kids will love a monthly that brings out their creative side for $27, while the kid (or adult) who loves Pokémon will enjoy this for $14 that features a vintage card, booster pack, holographic card and more.