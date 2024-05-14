Score 20TB of Cloud Storage for Just $90 With This Limited-Time Deal

It's important to regularly back up your files to keep your data safe from sudden device failures and other unexpected circumstances. One of the most reliable options for backing up essentials is using cloud storage as a way to access important data, as it can be accessed from any device. But the convenience of cloud storage often comes with a hefty price tag. And that's especially true if you have recurring monthly fees that add up over the lifetime of your account.

Prism Drive is currently offering lifetime cloud storage subscriptions at a more affordable price when you sign up through StackSocial. Right now, you'll get 20TB of cloud storage for life for just $90. That's a one-time fee with no recurring charges, making it an ideal failsafe for your most vital data. There are some caveats, which we'll get into below, but this may be an appealing offer if you don't want to be locked into a subscription with recurring costs. This offer expires soon, so be sure to act quickly to take advantage of these savings.

How does that compare to Prism Drive's usual pricing? You'd regularly pay $249 per year for a 10TB account if you signed up directly via its site. There isn't a 20TB option there right now, so not only are you getting twice the usual amount of storage but you're paying less than half for it -- and you pay that $90 fee only once, making this a pretty sweet deal. StackSocial is also offering deals on lifetime subscriptions to 1TB, 5TB and 10TB accounts if you don't need as much space, but the 20TB remains the best value overall if your budget can stretch to $90.

Prism Drive lets you securely store your files and access them from practically anywhere using your computer, phone or tablet. You can upload just about any type of file, including MP4, JPEG and PowerPoint files, and you can preview files in the cloud without having to download them first.

There's no limit on the number of devices you can use to access your storage drive, which makes it easier to use than carrying around a flash drive. The service uses zero-knowledge encryption to keep your data secure, and deleted files can be recovered for up to 30 days. One feature I really enjoy is how easy it is to create a sharable link to send photos or files to family, friends or colleagues.

Onto the caveats. I've been using Prism Drive since early 2024 and have found the upload times to be very slow. When uploading large files or folders, it takes a long time, but you can just set it going and leave it to do its thing. There's also a file size upload limit of 10GB, which means it's fine for documents and photos, but less than ideal for large video files. Once files are uploaded, they're quick and easy to access and organize.

If you're like me and want pictures, documents, slideshows and other basics all backed up in one place that you can add to pretty much indefinitely, thanks to the massive 20TB allowance, this Prism Drive may be the right choice for you at this price.