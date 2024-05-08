Save Up to 75% Off Concert Tickets to Over 5,000 Shows During Live Nation's Concert Week

A great live event can lift your mood and create memories for years to come. Let's face it: there are many costs associated with seeing some of your faves live. If there's an artist you've been dreaming of seeing, then check out Live Nation's Concert Week from May 8 to May 14. The company is offering tickets at up to 75% off. Some of these sales mean you can see talented artists for as low as $25. Here's everything you need to know to take advantage of this incredible deal.

From May 8 to May 14, Live Nation offers discounts for over 5,000 shows. Not only will you be able to see musicians and bands, but this event also includes discounts to comedy shows and other events selling tickets via Live Nation's platform. You can score discounts to shows such as Janet Jackson, Maggie Rogers, Missy Elliott, Outlaw Music Festival or RuPaul's Drag Race -- and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Live Nation's roster for this event includes over 900 artists, which means there's something for everyone.

Simply visit Live Nation's site and filter your search by location, date(s) or genre to see which tickets you can snag during Concert Week. The price of your concert ticket varies depending on applicable sales tax. Remember that these discounts are available only while supplies last, so act fast before your favorite artist's event sells out. You can also look through Live Nation's FAQs for more details.

This deal is sure to attract lots of attention, so act on or before May 14 to nab tickets to see your favorites.

Correction, 12:20 p.m. PT: A previous version of this story misstated the number of artists available in the Live Nation Concert Week offer. There are over 900 artists, and over 5,000 shows.