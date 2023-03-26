ChatGPT's New Skills Resident Evil 4 Remake Galaxy A54 5G Hands-On TikTok CEO Testifies Huawei's New Folding Phone How to Use Google's AI Chatbot Airlines and Family Seating Weigh Yourself Accurately
Save Up to 72% on Spring Cleaning Essentials at Amazon

Shop big savings on soaps, detergents, disinfectants and everything else you need to freshen up the house this spring.
Winter is officially coming to a close, which means it's time to get a jump on your spring cleaning. And if your house is looking (and smelling) pretty rough after your months of hibernation, you'll want to stock up on supplies to help freshen things up. Right now you can pick up everything you need for less, including soap, laundry detergent, garbage bags, air fresheners and much more, at Amazon's spring cleaning essentials sale. There's no set expiration for this sale, so there's no guaranteeing how long these discounts will last. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Whether you're giving the whole house a once-over, or you just need to stock up on paper towels, you'll find everything you're looking for for less at this sale. If you just need some all-purpose cleaning spray, you can pick up a three-pack of Mrs. Meyer's mint-scented multi-surface cleaning spray for just $12, which saves you $2. Or, if you're doing a ton of laundry as you switch over to your spring wardrobe, you can pick up a jug of Persil ProClean laundry detergent -- enough for 82 loads -- for just $22, saving you $4. And if it's still a little too chilly to open the windows and let the fresh air in, you can still freshen up your house with this four-pack of Febreze lemon-scented air fresheners that you can snag for just $7, saving you $5 when you activate the instant coupon on the product page. There's tons of other supplies on sale, too, including batteries, garbage bagsdish soap, mop pads and much more. 

