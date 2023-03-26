Save Up to 72% on Spring Cleaning Essentials at Amazon

Winter is officially coming to a close, which means it's time to get a jump on your spring cleaning. And if your house is looking (and smelling) pretty rough after your months of hibernation, you'll want to stock up on supplies to help freshen things up. Right now you can pick up everything you need for less, including soap, laundry detergent, garbage bags, air fresheners and much more, at Amazon's . There's no set expiration for this sale, so there's no guaranteeing how long these discounts will last. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Whether you're giving the whole house a once-over, or you just need to stock up on paper towels, you'll find everything you're looking for for less at this sale. If you just need some all-purpose cleaning spray, you can pick up a for just $12, which saves you $2. Or, if you're doing a ton of laundry as you switch over to your spring wardrobe, you can pick up a jug of -- enough for 82 loads -- for just $22, saving you $4. And if it's still a little too chilly to open the windows and let the fresh air in, you can still freshen up your house with this that you can snag for just $7, saving you $5 when you activate the instant coupon on the product page. There's tons of other supplies on sale, too, including , , , and much more.